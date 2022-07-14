It’s no secret that the motor industry has been moving towards wider electrification for some years now and the trend has even spread to the rarefied world of sports supercars. UK sports car icon McLaren’s new entry is the impressive and striking Artura, a seriously fast supercar powered by a V-6 based hybrid powertrain.
WORDS TONY WHITNEY, PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MCLAREN
With no shortage of hype, McLaren used the Miami F-1 race for one of the Artura’s world debuts with Bruno Senna, nephew of the legendary Ayrton Senna at the wheel for a fast lap or two. Public response was highly enthusiastic and it was a good way of showing people that hybrid cars have potential way beyond the compact commuter vehicles they’re usually associated with.
Apart from its advanced powertrain, the Artura boasts many innovations worth noting. Appropriately, McLaren’s first series-production hybrid supercar is based on an all-new hybridised lightweight carbon and aluminium architecture. This mode of construction blends carbon composites with light alloys to create a rigid, superlight structure that’s ideal for cars like the Artura. As a result, the car is very light but retains lots of ruggedness and the stiffness needed for highly agile handling.
Combine this featherweight structure with the car’s 671-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 and its electric motor and you get what McLaren calls ‘ferocious’ acceleration. Tests have shown that 100 km/h can be topped in a scant three seconds. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic that can be manually overridden using the now-common paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The electric motor that’s a feature of all hybrid vehicles is tucked within the transmission housing and the associated battery pack is located under the rear of the cabin. With its lightweight bodywork and hybrid power, the Artura can approach fuel economy levels that would simply be a fantasy with any conventional supercar.
As far as styling goes, the Artura is very much a McLaren, a point that should please just about everybody. This is strictly a two-seater sports car and those planning any kind of lengthy road trip had better be ready to cut back on what they take. This is common enough in this class. There is a compartment up front, but packing it with anything bulky will take a little imagination.
The interior follows McLaren practice of minimalist layout with as few buttons and controls as possible and this is something other carmakers could copy. Of course, connectivity is still a key feature because buyers expect that nowadays with any vehicle. Room has been found for an 8-inch infotainment screen so owners won’t be completely deprived of the kind of conveniences they have in their SUVs. The seats are well shaped for fast driving and covered in sensible materials like microfibre cloth. The leather clad steering wheel, which has a refreshing lack of buttons and controls, is flattened at the bottom for better thigh clearance.
The Artura is a very welcome addition to the supercar world and should gain lots of popularity among people who covet this kind of transportation. It’s economical enough to please most people with environmental concerns, though McLaren fans and sports car enthusiasts generally are speculating whether an all-electric variant will follow. As one of McLaren’s least expensive cars, the Artura is quite competitively priced for this class and that will certainly help boost sales.
ENGINE 3.0-litre V-6 twin-turbo based hybrid powertrain. 671-horsepower, including 94-horsepower electric motor integrated with transmission housing.
TRANSMISSION 8-speed SSG with manual override.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 3.0-seconds.
TOP SPEED 330 km/h (electronically limited).
I LIKED Superb looks, exhilarating drivetrain and handling, excellent economy, comfortable cabin, high quality of detailing around the car. Comfortable cockpit for a car in this class providing both performance and range.
I DIDN’T LIKE Minimal stowage space, but expected with the class of sports car.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Porsche 918 Spyder, Honda NSX, Porsche Panamera Turbo SE-Hybrid, Polestar 1.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Buyers who’ve always fancied a supercar but hesitated because of gas guzzling, wasteful, imagery. Existing supercar owners who’ve been waiting for something more ‘ethical’ to hit the market before they trade-in.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Now available starting at €225.000.