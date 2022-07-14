With no shortage of hype, McLaren used the Miami F-1 race for one of the Artura’s world debuts with Bruno Senna, nephew of the legendary Ayrton Senna at the wheel for a fast lap or two. Public response was highly enthusiastic and it was a good way of showing people that hybrid cars have potential way beyond the compact commuter vehicles they’re usually associated with.

Apart from its advanced powertrain, the Artura boasts many innovations worth noting. Appropriately, McLaren’s first series-production hybrid supercar is based on an all-new hybridised lightweight carbon and aluminium architecture. This mode of construction blends carbon composites with light alloys to create a rigid, superlight structure that’s ideal for cars like the Artura. As a result, the car is very light but retains lots of ruggedness and the stiffness needed for highly agile handling.

Combine this featherweight structure with the car’s 671-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 and its electric motor and you get what McLaren calls ‘ferocious’ acceleration. Tests have shown that 100 km/h can be topped in a scant three seconds. The transmission is an 8-speed automatic that can be manually overridden using the now-common paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. The electric motor that’s a feature of all hybrid vehicles is tucked within the transmission housing and the associated battery pack is located under the rear of the cabin. With its lightweight bodywork and hybrid power, the Artura can approach fuel economy levels that would simply be a fantasy with any conventional supercar.