THE BLUE GOLD RUSH

The Med trawls in €396 billion a year, counting coastal tourism – equal to half the EU’s post-Covid Recovery Fun. But with too many marine enterprises panning for gold in the same pond, its bounty will run dry without change. Belinda Beckett checks out the prospects.

Cruise Blues

The Med is the world’s second favourite cruise destination after the Caribbean. Think 30 million cruise passengers a year flushing waste and producing four kilos of rubbish a day each . And unfortunately, sometimes it is not always ecologically disposed of. In a Friends of the Earth Survey only Disney Cruise Lines scored an overall ‘A’. Sewage treatment, water quality, air pollution reduction and transparency are all considered.

Ships’ anchors tear up sea beds and their propellers scythe through marine mammal populations. Furthermore, their passengers descend in hoards on one place for a few hours. Mega cruise ships were still docking in Venice this year, despite calls to ban them.

Covid has sunk this year’s cruise market but specific routes, anchorage zones and tourist limits are the way forward.

Merchant Marauders

Over 15% of global shipping passes through the Med and traffic is forecast to swell by 4% a year over the next decade. Along with a corresponding increase in oil, chemical and noise pollution.

Oil spills since 1977 would fill the hold of one supertanker and container ships are getting bigger. HMS Algeciras, named after the world’s largest cargo port is a 400-metre monster – 80 metres longer than the Eiffel Tower is tall. More whales and dolphins die from ship strikes than any other threat. While underwater noise is impairing their ability to hear, communicate and detect threats.

Cleaner technology and the rerouting of merchant ships away from frail marine ecosystems are key to the Blue Recovery.

Yachtie Problems

The number of people with car stickers saying ‘my other ride is a yacht’ is growing. They’re dropping anchor just about anywhere, wreaking havoc on Poseidon grass meadows. These vital fish nurseries which double as carbon sinks are disappearing at a rate of knots. Off some coasts during the tourist season, an average five boats per hectare share an area of water the size of a rugby field. Marinas are multiplying along fragile coastlines due to continued demand for berths. The Med boasts 940, half of them in Italy, Spain and France.

Although most motor yachts are under 7.5m, many are still fitted with high-emission two-stroke engines. But more than 50% of the world’s superyachts also spend eight out of 12 months of the year in the Med. Thus putting extra stress on ecosystems from habitat destruction and pollution. Billionaire Roman Abramovich’s yacht Eclipse is a whopping 162.5m, bow to stern.