The new EQS is certainly a magnificent vehicle with massive power and the ambiance of its most opulent rivals like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it’s the costliest Mercedes vehicle you can buy. Expectedly, the stylists opted for a conservative look so it has something of an authoritative, formal stance. There’s nothing cute about the EQS, but then who wants a ‘cute’ SUV in this lordly class anyway? The only point of controversy is probable the very large glossy black panel sited where the radiator used to be on conventional, petrol-engined SUVs. EVs, of course, do not use radiators.

Many observers felt that something more imaginative could have been done with that large area, but perhaps Mercedes wants to remind us of carefree days with massive V-8 and V-12 engines lurking behind the grille.

Mind you, it does have a massive three-pointed star located at the centre to reduce the monotony. The EQS SUV in standard form has two rows of seats with a third available as an option. Some buyers might have expected an SUV in this price range to have that third row as standard, but there are users who simply don’t need the passenger capacity. The second row is adjustable electrically. Spaciousness is aided by the fact that the SUV shares the platform of the long-wheelbase EQS saloon equivalent. Mercedes points out that up to four golf bags will fit behind the rearmost seat, a feature many owners will probably share a need for.