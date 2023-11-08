One of the most notable events in recent automotive history has been the formation by Mercedes-Benz of a design division aimed solely at the development of dedicated electric vehicles. All will bear ‘EQ’ nomenclature. The plan is to cover every type of vehicle Mercedes-Benz builds with a comparable electric product and they’re starting at the very top by bringing us the EQS luxury SUV. The letter ‘S’, of course, has a long association with the ultimate luxury cars from the brand.
Words Tony Whitney
The new EQS is certainly a magnificent vehicle with massive power and the ambiance of its most opulent rivals like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and it’s the costliest Mercedes vehicle you can buy. Expectedly, the stylists opted for a conservative look so it has something of an authoritative, formal stance. There’s nothing cute about the EQS, but then who wants a ‘cute’ SUV in this lordly class anyway? The only point of controversy is probable the very large glossy black panel sited where the radiator used to be on conventional, petrol-engined SUVs. EVs, of course, do not use radiators.
Many observers felt that something more imaginative could have been done with that large area, but perhaps Mercedes wants to remind us of carefree days with massive V-8 and V-12 engines lurking behind the grille.
Mind you, it does have a massive three-pointed star located at the centre to reduce the monotony. The EQS SUV in standard form has two rows of seats with a third available as an option. Some buyers might have expected an SUV in this price range to have that third row as standard, but there are users who simply don’t need the passenger capacity. The second row is adjustable electrically. Spaciousness is aided by the fact that the SUV shares the platform of the long-wheelbase EQS saloon equivalent. Mercedes points out that up to four golf bags will fit behind the rearmost seat, a feature many owners will probably share a need for.
The spec sheet for this impressive new Mercedes-Benz is lengthy and complex, but there are three basic models and all can be considered lavishly-equipped ultra-luxurious examples of their segment. The main differences are in the electrical setup and include the EQS 450+ with rear-wheel drive and 267 kW, the EQS 450 4MATIC with 264 kW and the top power variant, the 580 4MATIC with a solid 400 kW on tap. DC charging time at a fast charging station is given as 31-minutes. Mercedes-Benz quotes impressive range claims for these vehicles with a top achievable figure of 536km to 660km with the basic EQS 450+.
The EQ shift is a bold move by Mercedes-Benz but perhaps one that was expected. Very recently, backtracking by politicians in several countries on the controversy around the banning of petrol-powered cars has prompted some carmakers to modify their intentions, but most of them have had plans in hand for years and are unlikely to ease off the drive to electrification. So expect Mercedes-Benz to plough on with its massive EQ program, and, product by product, to create an EV counterpart to just about every vehicle it’s built over the past twenty years. The EQS EV is right at the top of the electric vehicle spectrum with its level of opulence, performance, and is certainly well beyond the price range of most SUV buyers and probably a size too large anyway. Even so, it gives everyone the opportunity to see what can be done and for electric vehicle doomsayers, it permits an exciting glimpse into the future of luxury vehicles with electric power.
ENGINE Choice of three electric powertrains. 267 kW, 264 kW 400 kW.
TRANSMISSION direct drive electric motors.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 4.6-seconds.
TOP SPEED Not available.
I LIKED The Gold Standard in luxury SUVs right now. Superbly finished. Outstanding comfort and performance.
I DIDN’T LIKE Three-row seating should have been standard. ‘Grille’ a little discordant on body nose. Untried new model lineup.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Tesla Model X, BMW XM, Lamborghini Urus.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Long-time Mercedes customers will risk a lot of money on something from an all-new range of products. Electric vehicle fans that must have simply one of the best there is.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Starts at €145.000.