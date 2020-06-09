6. Planet Earth: Miniseries (2006) – Discovery Channel/BBC

There are two versions of this classic miniseries: the Discovery Channel version (narrated by acclaimed actor Sigourney Weaver) and the BBC Version (narrated by quintessential naturalist, David Attenborough). Planet Earth took five years to make and was the most expensive documentary of its kind commissioned by the BBC. It was also the first to be filmed in high definition. Each episode takes us to one fascinating part of planet Earth, highlighting perils such as climate change.

The Artic with its fluffy white polar bears, the Himalayas with their golden eagles and the Azores with their 500-strong school of dolphins are just some of the places you can escape to for a few hours. In 2017, the BBC released a shorter sequel called Planet Earth II: Miniseries, which uncovers the mysteries of city animals as well.