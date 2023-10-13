Ferrari uses the word ‘Spider’ to describe its convertibles. It’s an old coachwork term that goes way back to the days of horse-drawn carriages. German makers like Audi spell it differently but Spider or Spyder, it’s still a full convertible, or should be. It also marks a return to the soft top rather than an overly-complex folding hardtop. Surprisingly, Ferrari has not produced a front-engined car with a fabric hood since 1969. We looked in vain for a V-12, but there won’t be too many complaints about a twin-turbo V-8 developing 612-horsepower. It’s sad to see the demise of V-12 powerplants but the latest V-8s are just as powerful and offer better fuel economy. Transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The design of the Roma Spider is remarkably clean and uncluttered with no unsightly ducting and spoilers to mar the svelte lines. It looks superb with the hood down (and up!) and it’s quite a piece of engineering despite its retro basics. It powers down under a panel behind the cockpit and there’s only a modest ‘hump’ around the boot area. It takes just 13.5-seconds to deploy and this exercise can be carried out at speeds of up to 50 km/h. The fabric has multiple layers and is beautifully lined so that when the hood is in place on a rainy day, you’ll feel as cosy as you would in a coupé. Also in the boot area is a computer-controlled active spoiler, hidden beneath a panel most of the time, which is programmed specifically for the Spider. More often than not, convertibles have entirely different aerodynamics to their coupé counterparts.