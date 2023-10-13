In conjuring up an image of the perfect Ferrari, most people who love fine cars would describe something with a long bonnet, hiding a superlative V-12 engine (petrol-fuelled, of course). It would also have to be a soft top convertible and not one of those mid-engined coupés with the removable plastic roof panel now adopted by so many supercar manufacturers. Sadly, all too many front-engined convertibles have been lost to the market, but not at Ferrari, where the Roma Spider promises to reign in this dwindling class.
Words Tony Whitney
Ferrari uses the word ‘Spider’ to describe its convertibles. It’s an old coachwork term that goes way back to the days of horse-drawn carriages. German makers like Audi spell it differently but Spider or Spyder, it’s still a full convertible, or should be. It also marks a return to the soft top rather than an overly-complex folding hardtop. Surprisingly, Ferrari has not produced a front-engined car with a fabric hood since 1969. We looked in vain for a V-12, but there won’t be too many complaints about a twin-turbo V-8 developing 612-horsepower. It’s sad to see the demise of V-12 powerplants but the latest V-8s are just as powerful and offer better fuel economy. Transmission is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic.
The design of the Roma Spider is remarkably clean and uncluttered with no unsightly ducting and spoilers to mar the svelte lines. It looks superb with the hood down (and up!) and it’s quite a piece of engineering despite its retro basics. It powers down under a panel behind the cockpit and there’s only a modest ‘hump’ around the boot area. It takes just 13.5-seconds to deploy and this exercise can be carried out at speeds of up to 50 km/h. The fabric has multiple layers and is beautifully lined so that when the hood is in place on a rainy day, you’ll feel as cosy as you would in a coupé. Also in the boot area is a computer-controlled active spoiler, hidden beneath a panel most of the time, which is programmed specifically for the Spider. More often than not, convertibles have entirely different aerodynamics to their coupé counterparts.
Climb in behind the opulent and control-bedecked leather-wrapped wheel of the Roma Spider and you’ll find yourself enjoying the delightful ambiance that comes with all Ferraris. It’s actually a 2+2 but even eight-year-olds will complain about back seat room. Let’s just say that it’s a handy space to throw a couple of soft bags. Even so, they are fully upholstered and it is possible to squeeze in a small adult, though they probably won’t want to stay there too long. As with any modern car in just about any class, the Roma has the usual touch screens and digitised displays. They are very well executed and reasonable easy to scan. Buyers who desire an even more prominent carbon look can opt for an upgrade that adds additional high-tech material.
The Ferrari Roma Spider is a welcome addition to a range of vehicles that has grown considerably in recent years. Its standout features add up to something close to a vintage approach and most potential buyers will love that. Ferrari has a long history of building convertibles that goes back to its earliest days and there’s always been something interesting in the range for fans of wind-in-the-face motoring. There’s something reassuring about a nicely uncluttered, front-engined roadster with a fabric hood. It’s a reminder of the days when there were more open supercars than closed versions, so every Roma Spider comes with a good dose of nostalgia.
ENGINE 3.9-litre twin-turbo V-8 612-horsepower.
TRANSMISSION 8-speed automatic.
ACCELERATION Zero to 100 km/h in 3.4-secs.
TOP SPEED 320-km/h.
I LIKED Wonderful vintage approach that incorporates a front engine and a fabric hood. Outstanding drivetrain with powerful V-8 and 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Usual superlative Ferrari fit and finish.
I DIDN’T LIKE Porsche Turbo S Convertible is a lot less expensive.
MARKET ALTERNATIVES Aston Martin DB11, Bentley Continental, Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S.
WHO DRIVES ONE? Certainly. Ferrari fans and owners will be lining up for one of these, even those who have a Roma coupé in the garage. Also new Ferrari adoptees who will be attracted by the appealing vintage features of the car.
PRICE AND AVAILABILITY Availability upcoming at an estimated price of around €250.000.