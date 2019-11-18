ITALY – Le Colline del Prosecco di Conegliano e Valdobbiadene

From the air it looks like Tolkien’s Hobbitland with green hogback hills and toytown villages scattered along valleys and perched on crests. This is Prosecco Shire in the Veneto, home to Europe’s favourite Italian wine, but it has become Italy’s 55th UNESCO site, chosen for its extraordinary landscape rather than the quality of its fizz. Transformed over centuries to meet the challenge of grape-growing on steep slopes, grassy terraces planted with vines called ciglioni pattern the landscape like a chessboard in striking testament to generations of ingenuity. And the grapes are still picked by hand. The Veneto is stuffed with posh palazzos too.

UNESCO says: “The distinctive mosaic landscape, shaped by historical and ongoing environmental and land use practices, could be vulnerable to irreversible change due to the pressures of Prosecco production within a growing global market.”