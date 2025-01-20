Oboria Digital Architecture

“I wasn’t too far into my career as an architect when I realised that we were working in much the same way as the professors who taught us had done. That is to say, like the previous generation, which is fine except for the fact that we are now designing for an increasingly complex world that has to incorporate more and more electronics and data. The tools that help us to do so efficiently and accurately are at hand and improving all the time, but as of yet only a very small percentage of architects are using them.” Looked at from this perspective, there is then an increasing disparity between the complex requirements of modern-day construction and the methods used to solve them.

Oboria Digital Architecture was born out of a new world of possibilities that digital technology makes possible, for Miguel realised that his field, and the world around it, was going to become more, not less complex, and required the right methodology to tackle it. “We no longer just design and construct a building with heating, lighting, electricity, and an Internet connection. Everything is increasingly interconnected and complex, and much of it revolves around data, and the accurate and efficient processing of it. Most architects use AutoCAD to create designs that need to function in this environment, and well beyond into the future, when things will be even more advanced. However, designing simple lines in abstract that then have to be translated into the ‘language’ of engineers, electronics specialists, and builders, as well as eventually hooked up to city-wide digital smart systems, is not the ideal approach.”

He emphasises that it is a time-consuming method that is also susceptible to human error, especially on the technical side, where getting calculations and specifications right is of great importance. “At Oboria we make full use of digital tools that ensure that when we design a structure, what we draw are not just ‘lines’ but are charged with the kind of information that allows the system to immediately recognise it as a loadbearing wall, a stairwell, or a conduit for piping or cabling. You would be amazed how important this leap in intelligence and efficiency is, as the software instantly calculates the length, depth, and even the technical specifications and materials required. This needs to be checked by humans at the end, but it means that not only can you move so much faster, focusing on the creative problem solving and aesthetic part of the job and leaving the donkey work to the machine, but you’re building an entire interactive 3D model that is fully compatible with what engineers work with. It means you can collaborate with them in real-time and make changes and adaptations – which is common during the course of most projects – as you go along, without having to laboriously redo everything. You see, the system incorporates all the changes and then updates the entire design accordingly.”