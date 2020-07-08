Shapes, Materials and Layouts Inspired by Nature

If much of the 20th century – and our present urban world – was shaped by the latter, there have still been notable movements that have fought it or sought to assimilate the rational and technological thinking of ‘modern’ architecture into a human and nature-friendly philosophy. Organic architecture is perhaps the most important of all of these, and its desire to find a harmony between people, their habitat and the natural world dates back to the early 20th century but is all the more relevant today, not just in terms of the need to protect the environment, but also to keep our ever-expanding urban centres liveable.

Early exponents include some of the greatest names in architecture, such as Frank Lloyd Wright and Alvar Aalto, who are not exactly known as tree-hut building hippies. Both employed the latest technologies and building techniques, were fully engaged with the modern world and designed important structures for it, but they also viewed the site, the plot of land as a sacred and finite gift that the architect, and mankind in general, has to treat with respect. Careful consideration should therefore go into the design process, and this produced long planes in the case of the Lloyd-Wright’s Prairie Houses, and a love of wood in the modern designs of Aalto.

Antoni Gaudi came from another direction, espousing the traditional crafts also seen in the Arts and Crafts movement and the weirdly organic shapes of Art Nouveau. Like the Austrian architect Hundertwasser, he took them out of the ‘real world’ and into a realm of otherworldly fairy tales, and both Barcelona and Vienna are so much the richer for it.

More than them, the other organic architects have their roots in the modern design movement, but instead of interpreting it in an industrial way, they sought to include, not shut out or delete, nature. This philosophy defines organic architecture in everything from flowing, natural forms and styles to the use of wood, natural stone, intricate brick and plasterwork, and even recycled tiles and ceramics.