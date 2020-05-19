Bubonic Plague

Plague has been with us for 5,000 years, contributing to the fall of the Roman Empire, wiping out half the population of medieval Europe and still cropping up in isolated outposts.

It all started when infected black rats stowed away in grain shipments from Egypt, unleashing biblical infestations of fleas in Constantinople where humans and livestock lived cheek by jowl.

Between 541 and 750AD over 500 million people were literally bitten to death. Emperor Justinian 1 who gave his name to the first pandemic showed no mercy, not only taxing afflicted tenant farmers in full but charging them for rent owed by their dead neighbours.

It took another 800 years for the disease to travel the Silk Road to Europe where it was dubbed the Black Death after the colour of the egg-sized swellings. Homes stricken by plague were marked with crosses and death was hastened by ‘home cures’ – dead pigeon rubs, dung and urine poultices, self-flagellation… you couldn’t make it up but people did.

Plague resurfaced every 20 years for the next three centuries, culminating in a third pandemic which started in China in 1855, hitting India worst, and was still considered active until 1960.

Cause – Yersinia pestis bacteria

Symptoms – Black, swollen lymph glands (buboes) in the armpits, neck and groin. Could spread to the lungs and blood as pneumonic/septicemic plague, fatal if untreated.

Legacies – Quarantine: The practice originates from Black Death times when the world trade capital of Venice required ships from infected ports to remain at anchor offshore for 40 days – ‘quaranta giorni’ in Italian.

Antibiotics: French bacteriologist Alexandre Yersin isolated the plague bacillus in 1894 and Scottish microbiologist Alexander Fleming’s penicillin provided the silver bullet in 1928.