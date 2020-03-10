What Plastics do Humans Use in Daily Life?

The range of plastics used on a daily basis include PET (waterbottles, tupperware, etc), HDPE (used in thicker bottles for items such as shampoo or ice-cream), LDPE (used in bags and packaging film), PS (for cutlery and cups) and EPS (found in protective packaging and cups for hot beverages). As it stands, we have recycled only nine per cent of all the plastic we have produced – a statistic that is indicative of the major changes we need to make.

How Human Beings Created the Plastic Pollution Problem?

Since the 1950s, human beings have produced over 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic – around 60 per cent of which has ended up in landfills or in our oceans. In this time, the rate of plastic production has grown faster than that of any other material and the vast majority of it is produced from non-renewable resources such as oil and coal. If production rates continue at current levels, by 2050, around 20 per cent of the world’s consumption of oil will be attributed to plastics.

How do Plastics Harm Marine Life?

The United Nations reports that around 800 species across the globe are affected by marine waste, and 80 per cent of this waste is made from plastic. Fish, sea turtles, marine mammals and more can swallow plastic debris or become entangled in it, resulting in suffocation and drowning. Pew Research states that around half of the world’s sea turtles have swallowed plastic.

Some starve to death because of it, since the waste in their system makes them feel full. Plastic pollution is so severe that it affects the reproductive patterns of some sea animals and young birds, fish, and other animals are most vulnerable – since they are less capable of differentiating between food and plastic.

Some animals are so intelligent they know that plastics are not to be ingested. These include dolphins, who unfortunately are not safe from the effects of pollution – since they consume prey whose bellies are filled with the stuff. The state of our oceans is hard to believe, and best envisaged by viewing photographs from the intrepid sea warriors who have captured images of everything from fish with rubber bands around their heads to animals swimming with plastic bags attached to their fins. If we do nothing about the state of our oceans, it is predicted that the volume of plastic in our oceans will outweigh sea life by the year 2050.

Plastic on the Earth

Plastics are affecting the health and wellbeing of earth creatures as well. In countries like the Philippines and India, there are large ‘unofficial landfills’ extending over acres and rising several metres high. India alone generates 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste daily – a similar weight to that of 86 Boeing 747 Jets! In areas such as the Philippines’ Payatas dumpsite (closed, thankfully, in 2017), landslides of garbage have killed hundreds of scavengers. Interestingly, much of the waste located in these dumps did not originate in the Philippines. Between 2013 and 2014, for instance, over 100 containers of waste were shipped from Canada to the Philippines, wrongly declared as ‘plastics to be recycled’.