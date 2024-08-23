Exterior cues highlight OCTA’s exclusivity and give the model a much-needed breath of life as nearly five years have passed since introduction. Available 20-inch forged wheels provide incredible strength, while flared wheel arches give OCTA an aggressive widebody stance and more stability – the width necessitates USA-mandated clearance lamps in the grille, a look that’s become the calling card for off-road prowess across the car industry. Edition One comes wrapped in an eye-pleasing Faroe Green paint, reminiscent of Series Land Rovers from days gone by.

While the interior is still mostly derived from existing models, Edition One sports crushed-carbon-fibre inserts and OCTA specific badging combined with refreshed trim colours and cues. Seating is also new and features an optional acoustic massage system along with a new look – integrated headrests are in and leather is out, a spartan look no doubt inspired by Dakar trucks and Baja racers. Pressing the new OCTA button on the steering wheel enables the Defender’s high-performance mode, and displays g-force and vehicle dynamics data for the driver in real time.

While it’s a far cry from the agrarian intent of the Defender’s ancestors, there’s not likely to be an off-road enthusiast on the planet who would turn down a spin in this one, be it on twisty mountain roads or wild dirt tracks. With a rumoured EV Defender on the horizon and big changes coming for Land Rover, OCTA will no doubt become a sought-after model among fans for years to come.