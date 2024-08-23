After nearly five years on the market, Land Rover has decided to take its popular Defender model to the next level.
OCTA is the brand’s new performance badge and will reportedly make its way to most models, imbuing them with performance-related enhancements and model-specific trim, much like Range Rover and its popular SVR enhancements have offered for decades. This Defender will be exclusive; only 1,070 of Edition One will be sold worldwide.
The secret to OCTA is under the bonnet – gone is the British-built 5.0 litre V8 in favour of BMW’s 4.4 litre which also appears in the Range Rover. If this seems unusual, recall that many years ago, the Bavarian firm owned Land Rover. Some fans of the marque are no strangers to seeing German motors in their English vehicles, with past experiences being anything but disappointing.
How fitting, then, that OCTA was spied prior to release cruising effortlessly around Germany’s own Nürburgring. Thanks to ‘6D’ air suspension (a speciality of Land Rover engineers) that features hydraulic links and active dampers, OCTA can negotiate tight turns at velocities unheard of for an SUV in this class. The bespoke powerplant propels OCTA from standstill to 100km/h in only four seconds, placing this Land Rover at the top of the brand, and certainly among some of the fastest SUVs ever created. The engine is specifically tuned for OCTA, offering up a mild-hybrid-enhanced 635hp (473kW) thanks in part to twin-turbochargers. It certainly helps that the Defender keeps on a diet, with its aluminium panelling and space frame construction shedding weight where it matters most – although at over 2.5 tonnes, it’s not going to have sports car handling.
Famous racetracks weren’t the only places OCTA could be found during its rigorous testing phase – it also splashed and crawled its way across America, digging deeply into its off-road heritage by facing up to challenging rugged trails, scorching deserts, and tall mountain peaks. An additional 28mm of clearance and fitment of 33-inch tyres make it clear that Land Rover want this special model to be off-road ready – and why shouldn’t it be? Defender is now the marque’s adventure brand – a rallying cry for those who yearn to spend more time downhill than downtown.
Exterior cues highlight OCTA’s exclusivity and give the model a much-needed breath of life as nearly five years have passed since introduction. Available 20-inch forged wheels provide incredible strength, while flared wheel arches give OCTA an aggressive widebody stance and more stability – the width necessitates USA-mandated clearance lamps in the grille, a look that’s become the calling card for off-road prowess across the car industry. Edition One comes wrapped in an eye-pleasing Faroe Green paint, reminiscent of Series Land Rovers from days gone by.
While the interior is still mostly derived from existing models, Edition One sports crushed-carbon-fibre inserts and OCTA specific badging combined with refreshed trim colours and cues. Seating is also new and features an optional acoustic massage system along with a new look – integrated headrests are in and leather is out, a spartan look no doubt inspired by Dakar trucks and Baja racers. Pressing the new OCTA button on the steering wheel enables the Defender’s high-performance mode, and displays g-force and vehicle dynamics data for the driver in real time.
While it’s a far cry from the agrarian intent of the Defender’s ancestors, there’s not likely to be an off-road enthusiast on the planet who would turn down a spin in this one, be it on twisty mountain roads or wild dirt tracks. With a rumoured EV Defender on the horizon and big changes coming for Land Rover, OCTA will no doubt become a sought-after model among fans for years to come.
Specifications
635-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8; 8-speed ZF automatic transmission; 2-speed transfer case and Terrain Response system; hydraulic-linked air suspension; widebody kit; Top speed of 250km/h (160km/h on off-road tyres); 0-100km/h in 4.0 seconds.
What I like
Off-road heritage meets modern technology; peak Land Rover performance; undoubtedly more useful in daily life than competitors like the Mercedes G63 or Cayenne Turbo GT.
What I don’t like
Marks a massive departure from the Defender’s 76-year heritage.
Pricing and Availability
Limited to 1,070 worldwide (First Edition) – available in late 2024 starting at €207.450.