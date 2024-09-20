The car sits wide and low, as you’d expect, but actually presents quite a discreet profile in terms of the garish, angular aerodynamics and aggressive thermal management that have become commonplace on many other cars in the supercar segment. The MC20 looks refined and elegant, while maintaining some of the menacing stature the brand is known for, courtesy of the gaping front grille housing the coveted trident emblem. The rear of the car also remains clean yet functional, accommodating a huge lower diffuser and integrated twin exhaust exits. It’s simple, and it all pulls together in an immaculate package.

Both coupé and Cielo variations feature scissor doors that open upwards and twist out. Once you’ve assumed position in the cabin, the first thing to note is that its vastly improved over the interiors of previous Maserati cars. All of your dials and gauges on the instrument cluster are completely digital, and can be customised to display information at the drivers’ preference. The central infotainment is all digital too, taking centre position on a large screen. Here, you’ll have full control of all the typical media, convenience functions, and vehicle info. Beneath the screen are some large, tactile dials, responsible for changing driving modes with a range of settings on offer. The MC20 can be tailored for softer, comfortable cruising and sharpened for more aggressive twists and turns thanks to excellent adaptive suspension. The cabin is home to the expected plethora of carbon fibre, brushed metals, contrasting stitching, and soft leathers, and comes together in a very refined package. This helps the MC20 wear two hats fairly well, blending the expected hair-raising performance of a mid-engine supercar with some convincing GT capabilities. That’s if you can travel light, as the MC20’s cargo space is extremely limited. The frunk only offers up 47 litres of space, and the rear compartment only 101 litres.

And then, the Cielo´s party trick, the roof. Thankfully it´s a retractable hardtop that sits horizontally above the engine bay once retracted, meaning the already minor cargo space isn´t compromised further by having to store a roof panel as with some competitors. The roof itself is made of electrochromic glass, which allows it to switch between clear and near-opaque forms at the touch of a button. The folding mechanism is operated electronically from within the central infotainment screen and can be opened at up to 48km/h if you´re already on the move. Taking the roof off of the MC20 adds drama in droves to match the exhilarating performance, and giving the exhaust note some space to bounce off the quickly passing foreground.

Overall, the MC20 Cielo is a compelling package that brings Maserati back into the picture in a big way – offering something truly unique and innovative. The only potential compromise on this Italian supercar, apart from a rather muted exhaust note, is the price. It’s a car that can compete in its weight class, but with a starting price of around €276.000 before you’ve ticked boxes against the healthy list of configuration options and upgrades, it makes the Lamborghini Huracan look like bit of a bargain.