A brilliant return to form – Maserati cooks up old Italian passions with a small tweak to its most recent recipe. The MC20 now comes in two flavours, a coupé and a topless variant.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy Of Maserati
For a long time, Maserati has been making some good, if a little under-the-radar, sports cars and tourers. Hardly a surprising statement when you’re operating in the shadow of a brand like Ferrari. Think: Quattroporte, GranTurismo, Ghibli. All exciting and capable GT-focused cars, but nothing truly innovative for the marque has landed in quite some time. That’s if you exclude their foray into the SUV market with the quite bonkers Levante V8 Ultima. And so, in an attempt to lure customers away from cars in a slightly different segment of the market, Maserati created the gorgeous MC20 – an all-new, wicked-fast mid-engine Italian supercar. And this year, they´ve introduced the Cielo (or sky, in Italian) bringing with it the additional theatrics of convertible driving thrills.
So, let’s start with the drivetrain. Unlike many Maserati’s of old, which have previously borrowed a hefty amount of running gear from Ferrari thanks to their shared parent company, for the MC20, Maserati has in-sourced all the talent required to derive its very own engine, dubbed Nettuno (or Neptune). The MC20’s Nettuno motor is a 3-litre twin-turbo V6, devoid of any hybrid assistance – a needed caveat of our times. The in-house engine produces an impressive 630PS and 730 nm-torque on tap from 3,000 rpm and above. This makes the mean Maserati sprint from standing to 100km/h in a staggering 2.9 seconds, and capable of reaching a top speed of 325 km/h – which are stats that can really put its nearest rivals on notice. Maserati’s secret sauce for this new Nettuno engine is the pre-chamber combustion technology used, that’s typically found in high-level Formula One engines. This twin combustion effect pre-empts the traditional spark plug to create more efficient firing. Putting all that power into the road is a snappy eight-speed twin-clutch transmission that spins an LSD on the rear axle only; no fancy four-wheel traction systems here.
The outer styling is really something to savour. Taking some very clear design cues from the infamous Maserati MC12, a very limited-edition vehicle Maserati produced in exceptionally low numbers between 2004-2005 to meet FIA homologation rules to compete in the GT Championship. And that’s no bad thing, because the MC12 is certainly a stunning point of reference. The car boasts a full carbon-fibre monocoque, giving excellent structural rigidity and contributing towards the impressive 1,565kg dry weight. Even with the new roofline mechanics of the Cielo, the convertible top only adds 65kg over the coupé version.
The car sits wide and low, as you’d expect, but actually presents quite a discreet profile in terms of the garish, angular aerodynamics and aggressive thermal management that have become commonplace on many other cars in the supercar segment. The MC20 looks refined and elegant, while maintaining some of the menacing stature the brand is known for, courtesy of the gaping front grille housing the coveted trident emblem. The rear of the car also remains clean yet functional, accommodating a huge lower diffuser and integrated twin exhaust exits. It’s simple, and it all pulls together in an immaculate package.
Both coupé and Cielo variations feature scissor doors that open upwards and twist out. Once you’ve assumed position in the cabin, the first thing to note is that its vastly improved over the interiors of previous Maserati cars. All of your dials and gauges on the instrument cluster are completely digital, and can be customised to display information at the drivers’ preference. The central infotainment is all digital too, taking centre position on a large screen. Here, you’ll have full control of all the typical media, convenience functions, and vehicle info. Beneath the screen are some large, tactile dials, responsible for changing driving modes with a range of settings on offer. The MC20 can be tailored for softer, comfortable cruising and sharpened for more aggressive twists and turns thanks to excellent adaptive suspension. The cabin is home to the expected plethora of carbon fibre, brushed metals, contrasting stitching, and soft leathers, and comes together in a very refined package. This helps the MC20 wear two hats fairly well, blending the expected hair-raising performance of a mid-engine supercar with some convincing GT capabilities. That’s if you can travel light, as the MC20’s cargo space is extremely limited. The frunk only offers up 47 litres of space, and the rear compartment only 101 litres.
And then, the Cielo´s party trick, the roof. Thankfully it´s a retractable hardtop that sits horizontally above the engine bay once retracted, meaning the already minor cargo space isn´t compromised further by having to store a roof panel as with some competitors. The roof itself is made of electrochromic glass, which allows it to switch between clear and near-opaque forms at the touch of a button. The folding mechanism is operated electronically from within the central infotainment screen and can be opened at up to 48km/h if you´re already on the move. Taking the roof off of the MC20 adds drama in droves to match the exhilarating performance, and giving the exhaust note some space to bounce off the quickly passing foreground.
Overall, the MC20 Cielo is a compelling package that brings Maserati back into the picture in a big way – offering something truly unique and innovative. The only potential compromise on this Italian supercar, apart from a rather muted exhaust note, is the price. It’s a car that can compete in its weight class, but with a starting price of around €276.000 before you’ve ticked boxes against the healthy list of configuration options and upgrades, it makes the Lamborghini Huracan look like bit of a bargain.
POWER: 621bhp (630PS) and 730 nm-torque
0-100KM/H: 2.9 seconds
TOP SPEED: 325km/h
MARKET ALTERNATIVES: Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, McLaren 720S Spider, Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, Ferrari 296 GT
PRICE: From €276.000 plus local taxes