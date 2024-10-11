Given the Huracán has reached its tenth year in production, it was inevitably time for Lamborghini to revise its ‘entry level’ model. But much to the dismay of the motoring world, it would come at the cost of the petrol-powered symphony that was its naturally-aspirated V10 engine. The same V10 that first appeared back in 2003 in the Gallardo, and later in Audi´s formidable R8. Lamborghini pulled the cover off the Huracán´s long-awaited successor during Monterey Car Week 2024, showing the Temerario to the world for the very first time.

So, what will power Lambo´s new Temerario? It´s an all-new twin-turbo 4.0-litre, flat-plane-crank V8, mated to not one but three electric motors – with a motor on each end of the front axle, and the third between the engine and gearbox. Pretty trick. The output promises to be staggering. The Temerario´s new heart will pump out a massive 907bhp and a healthy 590lb ft (730 nm) of torque, a substantial leap above the output of the V10 Huracán Evo, that peaked at 631bhp. The new drivetrain will rev out to an immense 10,000rpm – ultra impressive for a turbocharged V8! The result promises to see you off to 100km/h in a mere 2.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 343km/h. Maybe this hybrid lark isn´t as bad as we´d feared. Unsurprisingly for a car boasting hybrid tech, the Temerario is heavier than its predecessor, with a dry weight of 1,690kg.

Despite the powertrain being of a hybrid persuasion, Lamborghini claim the sound produced by the Temerario to be “immense” and has put a lot of focus on having the new powerplant still sound like a Lamborghini. According to the marque, there are absolutely no compromises being made to the signature expectation of what a Lamborghini experience should be, behind the wheel or simply watching one drive down the street. It promises to be emotive and visceral, like the cars that came before it, and in-line with some of its V12-powered stablemates.

The styling of the Temerario is also pushing in a new direction over the outgoing Huracán, though it remains unmistakably Lambo thanks to a wide, wedge-shaped hood, plucked rear, and angular aero parts hidden across all exterior surfaces. The flanks feature large intakes that are recessed behind the doors, and the deck above the engine is louvered to aid airflow into the new powerplant. The rear section is possibly the best view of the Temerario, offering up a neat cut-away section either side of the rear diffuser, to show-off some of the massive rear section of rubber adorned on the back wheels. The car´s underbody features vortex generators that help channel airflow towards the diffuser for maximum efficiency. Lamborghini claim the Temerario to be 103 per cent more aero efficient than the Huracán Evo, and that increases to 158 per cent with the optional ‘Lightweight Pack’ applied.