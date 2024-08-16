Classic Cues In Modern Finish

The styling of the SP3 is really something you need to stand back and take in for some time. It’s a rich blend of references from Ferrari’s racing catalogue, but with the obvious modern refinements expected from a multi-million-euro hypercar, and follows the same design philosophy as it’s predecessors in the Icona series, the aptly named SP1 and SP2.

The hulking but smooth front wings harp back to the 512 S and 712, with the mirrors placed further forward on the wing rather than on the doors, for that endurance car feel. All the aerodynamic trickery required to keep a modern Ferrari stuck to the tarmac is present, but thanks to curves rather than angles, it all seems much more muted and tame in terms of styling. The Daytona boasts a beautiful, timeless design throughout. Moving round to the rear you’ll notice long, horizontal slats traced from corner to corner, in which are housed two rectangular exhaust tips. This is a nod to the retro-futuristic 250 P5 concept car from 1968.

In Ferrari’s own words, the SP3 “produces the sense of effortless aesthetic balance that has long been a signature of Maranello’s design history” and looking at the new Daytona, it’s hard to argue with that.

The cockpit is also filled with inspiration from cars such as the 330 P3/4, the 312 P and the 350 Can-Am, while retaining many more modern amenities than those ‘60s racers – like air-conditioning. Even inside the cabin, there’s an air of minimalism and function. The seats are integrated directly into the chassis, with a wonderful wrap-around design.

Unlike most cars, the seats retain a completely fixed posture, and it’s the wheel, pedal box and central instrument cluster that are adjustable to the pilot’s content.

Both the chassis and bodyshell are made entirely from composite materials, a technology derived directly from Ferrari’s Formula 1 programme, that delivers exceptional weight-saving and structural rigidity. This contributes to the Daytona’s rather impressive power-to-weight ratio, in tandem with a rather outrageous engine.