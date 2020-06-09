The Need for Reinvention

The months following the end of confinement will present companies with an unpredictable scenario in which U-shaped economic recovery and tougher competition will require immense flexibility and renewal efforts. COVID-19 is bound to cause fast, groundbreaking changes in values, behaviours, and interests. Businesses will need to identify and analyse these changes, re-creating or adapting their business model to satisfy demands.

Going Digital

Most successful companies already have digital frameworks in place, but COVID-19 changed the way we live, work, and relate, forcing us to resort to digital tools to a far greater extent. During the peak of the pandemic, video conference tools like Zoom were a lifesaver for many companies, people began shopping online, and virtual events were celebrated. Many teams began relying more on the Cloud to share files and work on documents. Others liaised daily on software like Slack or Google Hangouts. Retail stores began selling items exclusively online, which highlighted the need for better payment systems, mobile compatibility, and optimal website design.

Remote Working

In February this year, around 1.4 million workers in Spain were already working remotely. An Adecco survey shows that 69 per cent of Spanish employees prefer to work from home, but “they aren’t able to because their company does not allow it.” Things will undoubtedly change henceforth in this respect. Researchers from Global Workplace Analytics state, “Based on historical trends, those who were working remotely before the pandemic will increase their frequency after they are allowed to return to their offices.

For those who were new to remote work until the pandemic, we believe there will be a significant upswing in their adoption.” Researchers estimate that between 25 and 30 per cent of the workforce will be working from home various days a week by the end of 2021.