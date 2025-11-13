In the sun-drenched hills of Altea, where azure waters meet whitewashed architecture and lush mountains frame every view, stands a name synonymous with Mediterranean luxury and architectural excellence:
Recently named Best Luxury Real Estate Consultancy in Costa Blanca, Spain, 2025 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, the firm continues to redefine excellence in Mediterranean property, combining craftsmanship, care, and creativity in every project. Since its founding in 2009 by Daniel Jungwirth, the company has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted and respected real estate consultancies in the region. Today, with a portfolio spanning high-end villas, innovative new builds, and sustainable developments, Premium Villas Costa Blanca is setting a new benchmark for residential real estate on Spain’s northern Costa Blanca.
Tailored Luxury and End-to-End Expertise
What sets Premium Villas Costa Blanca apart is its deeply personalized and client-first approach. Every transaction is more than a sale; it is a bespoke journey. From the first inquiry to the handing over of keys and beyond, clients are supported every step of the way with transparency, multilingual service, and genuine care. Whether you are relocating, investing, or seeking a second home in paradise, the team adapts to your unique lifestyle, preferences, and financial goals.
The multilingual team—fluent in Spanish, English, German, French, Dutch, Polish, Russian, and other European languages—offers honest, tailored guidance to clients looking to buy, sell, or invest in Costa Blanca real estate. This international fluency ensures seamless communication and trust, no matter where the client is from.
Individual viewings, virtual property tours, investment consultations, and tailored design recommendations are just a few examples of the company’s full-service offering. For those seeking to build their dream home, the agency collaborates closely with trusted developers and architects to co-create architectural and interior design plans, ensuring every detail aligns with your vision from fittings and materials to energy efficiency strategies.
A Commitment to Sustainable Living
Sustainability is at the heart of Premium Villas Costa Blanca’s mission. Far from a trend, it is a foundational principle guiding project selection and development. The company proudly partners with construction teams and architects prioritising energy efficiency, incorporating heat pumps, solar panels, high-performance insulation, and passive design features.
Many homes in its portfolio carry Class A or B energy certifications, demonstrating their minimal environmental footprint. Looking ahead, Premium Villas aims to expand its offerings to include fully climate-neutral properties, pioneering a greener future for Mediterranean real estate.
Turning Challenges into Masterpieces
A standout example of the firm’s expertise is the successful delivery of an ultra-luxury hillside villa in Altea Hills on Calle Francia AH22. The steep terrain and demanding architectural brief could have challenged even the most experienced developers. However, the Premium Villas team embraced these challenges with strategic planning, daily cross-border communication, and seamless collaboration with engineers and international partners.
It culminated in a contemporary Mediterranean masterpiece that was delivered on time, within budget, and surpassed every expectation. This project not only solidified Premium Villas Costa Blanca’s position as a market leader but also highlighted the team’s problem-solving acumen and dedication to craftsmanship.
Innovation at Calle Azahar 16
A shining example of Premium Villas’ forward-thinking ethos is its newest project, a spectacular luxury villa in Altea, set for completion in April 2026. Situated at Calle Azahar 16, this residence redefines modern Mediterranean living with panoramic sea views, Italian designer finishes, and an intelligent layout that effortlessly blends interior elegance with outdoor serenity.
This energy-efficient home, rated Class A, features state-of-the-art aerothermal systems for heating and cooling, underfloor heating, ducted air conditioning, solar panels, and triple-glazed windows. Every design decision has been made with the environment and owner comfort in mind. From the sleek infinity pool and open-plan entertaining areas to the elevator-accessed garage and curated garden landscapes, this project demonstrates Premium Villas’ vision to create homes that are as enduring as they are enchanting.
A Legacy of Excellence
With over 20 years of experience in the high-end property market, Premium Villas Costa Blanca S.L.U. is more than just a real estate agency; it is a curator of lifestyle. Specializing in Altea, Calpe, Moraira, Jávea, and Benissa, the agency blends deep local knowledge with a truly global outlook. Its multilingual team ensures smooth transactions for international clients, while digital-first tools like immersive virtual tours and market data insights make buying or selling property easier and more efficient than ever.
Whether guiding seasoned investors or welcoming first-time buyers to Spain’s most picturesque coastline, Premium Villas Costa Blanca remains unwavering in its values: integrity, quality, discretion, and sustainability.
Explore how Premium Villas Costa Blanca can transform your dream of Mediterranean living into reality. Visit www.premium-villas-costa-blanca.com and start your journey toward a home you will cherish forever.