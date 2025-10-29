The Coast That Inspires Great Architects

The Costa del Sol, with Marbella at its heart, has been inspiring local and international architects since its inception, eventually becoming a showcase for famous names and the iconic landmarks they have created.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, A-Cero, Studio mk27, Shutterstock, Kronos Homes & VILLARROEL Arquitectos
This coast has long been a rich fount of inspiration for artists and architects alike, starting with the likes of Pablo Picasso in Málaga and extending through Jean Cocteau and the early Torremolinos scene of the 1960s, through to Fuengirola and of course Marbella, which continues to exert a mesmerising pull on an ever-widening range of international star architects, all keen to show off what they can craft on these shores. Many have gone before them and many more will follow, each staking their reputation on the delivery of the ultimate Marbella work of art.
This process began with the birth of the Costa del Sol in the 1950s and the arrival of international jetsetters demanding luxury homes but it really took off with the first large-scale project, the creation of the now iconic yacht marina of Puerto Banús.
Noldi Schreck And Marcos Sainz
The half-Swiss Russian-born artist and architect was a natural talent who excelled at all forms of design. After working in various countries across Europe he moved to the USA before settling in Mexico, where he was to leave a lasting impression and become one of the creators of the so-called ‘Acapulco’ look. His work there and in other beauty spots such as Cabo San Lucas earned him a great deal of admiration, not least from Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe, who convinced the architect with the artist’s soul to come to Marbella and design the beach club of the Marbella Club Hotel.
That was in 1966, but Noldi Schreck returned two years later with a young Mexican architect called Marcos Saínz to give shape to a grand new project – Marbella’s glamorous yacht harbour. Named after José Banús, the famous property developer who created much of Madrid and Marbella, Puerto Banús was meant to put this part of the world firmly on the global map of top destinations, and it did. Noldi Schreck and Marcos Saínz were tasked with making sure that it would be a glamorous hit, and they delivered, creating a shining Mediterranean jewel on the edge of the sea. The opening event in 1970 was a suitably glamorous occasion that attracted the high and mighty from around the world, and with it Noldi Schreck further cemented his reputation and Marcos Saínz made his.
The labyrinthine detail of Puerto Banús, its Mediterranean architecture, and the glamorous venues it attracted have become an inseparable part of the Marbella story, and though Marcos has worked around the world, Marbella remains his home and where his heart is. “It was very special to work with Noldi and to be part of something that became such an intricate part of Marbella,” stated Marcos.
Melvin Villarroel
Marcos and Noldi would not be the only architects with Latin American roots to have an impact on Marbella. In fact, a growing wave of creative talent spread from the likes of Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay to this coast, and among it was an architect who would come to define the Marbella look of the 1980s through to the 2000s. Melvin Villarroel was a designer with the heart of a landscaper, for the buildings, villas, and especially luxury apartment complexes he created were marked not only by their sensuously flowing lines that seemed to merge with the contours of the land they stood upon, but were also surrounded by beautifully styled landscaped gardens.
Villarroel was above all a creator of communities, with projects that blended style and a welcoming sense of belonging. Examples abound, and they include such Marbella landmarks as the Puente Romano resort, La Alhambra del Mar, the Vasari Resort, the Kempinski Hotel, Cabo Bermejo, Torre Bermeja, and many more. The smoothly flowing lines that marked his style were born of a personal interpretation of Andalusian-Moorish architecture, later enhanced by the lines and colour tones of southern Morocco, from which he drew inspiration. “It was a privilege to grow up in this environment,” says Pablo Villarroel, together with his brother Matias the second generation of star architects at Villarroel Torrico, themselves a leading name in design here and far beyond.
“My father inspired us to become architects and it was through him that we learned the process from a young age and fell in love with this challenging yet oh so rewarding calling.” He and Matias have continued the family tradition and made an indelible mark on Marbella, with projects that range from Palo Alto and Ocean View to Villa Enzo, Ayana, and many other developments that have come to symbolise the Marbella way of life.
Joaquin Torres
It would not be long before the Madrid-based architect who became a household name designing luxury villas for the rich and famous in areas such as La Moraleja wished to cut his teeth on a premium Marbella project, and that is exactly what yet another member of Spain’s rich generation of designers did. One of them, Villa El Nido, would become a stand-out design in Sierra Blanca, richly adorned with quality materials but above all impressive for its leading-edge features, its daring overhanging cantilevered structure and the obelisk artwork from which it derives its name. Torres would go on to add his name to more Marbella projects that have helped to cement his reputation even further.
Fran Silvestre
Though Valencia-based, Fran Silvestre would become a leading Spanish architect with a worldwide reputation and major projects in countries as varied as Switzerland, Croatia, Greece, China, Brazil, and the USA. His work in Marbella counts among his finest creations and has become the ultimate calling card. Top of the list is Casa del Sol, a superlative study in futuristic Mediterranean design that carries touches of Ibiza and Andalusian cultural references married to mid-century avant-garde styling. The interplay of right angles and sweeping parabolic lines makes this a stand-out house anywhere in the world.
Rafael De La Hoz
Known primarily for large corporate and public projects in Spain’s major cities, this highly respected architect came to our shores relatively late, enticed by The Edge, one of the luxury beachside apartment complexes that helped to put Estepona on the luxury map. Designed for developers Kronos Homes, de La Hoz certainly answered the call to design something that would catch the eye when, inspired by the curvature of waves and shorelines, he created the eye-catching rounded shape of a deluxe community that took Estepona to a new level.
Marcio Kogan
The internationally famed Brazilian architect is the latest in a long line of South American talents that have been drawn to create their own interpretation of the Marbella dream. More than that, Kogan also continues a proud tradition of Brazilian architects that stretches all the way back to the legendary Oscar Niemeyer. Known for his distinctive ‘tropical’ style in which indoor and outdoor living flow seamlessly into one another, he applied the concept to a Marbella setting in the hills of El Madroñal. Villa Mashrabiya is a fresh new take on the way of life this coast makes possible. A Marbella dream with tropical Brazilian references, and as such is a rather unique venture into a seductive new vernacular that fits the local way of life like a glove. It is classic architectural refinement and pure style personified.
Karl Lagerfeld
Yes, we know that the famous designer was a creator of cutting-edge fashion, with accessories and perfumes also to his name, but while he sadly passed away in 2019 the brand lives on, inspiring a new generation of style creators from clothing to homes. The result is one of the most exciting branded residential projects on the Costa del Sol: Karl Lagerfeld Villas by Sierra Blanca Estates.
The style within this gated compound of luxury is understandably sophisticated and sleek, oozing luxury and opulence. It is the perfect application and setting for the art-fashion-design crossover that merges effortlessly into lifestyle and service.
As much as the leading national and international architects who have worked here have been touched and influenced by Marbella, so have they left their mark and created a legacy of creative genius and innovation that drives the evolution of the finest edifices and homes on these shores.