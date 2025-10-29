The Coast That Inspires Great Architects

Noldi Schreck And Marcos Sainz

The half-Swiss Russian-born artist and architect was a natural talent who excelled at all forms of design. After working in various countries across Europe he moved to the USA before settling in Mexico, where he was to leave a lasting impression and become one of the creators of the so-called ‘Acapulco’ look. His work there and in other beauty spots such as Cabo San Lucas earned him a great deal of admiration, not least from Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe, who convinced the architect with the artist’s soul to come to Marbella and design the beach club of the Marbella Club Hotel.

That was in 1966, but Noldi Schreck returned two years later with a young Mexican architect called Marcos Saínz to give shape to a grand new project – Marbella’s glamorous yacht harbour. Named after José Banús, the famous property developer who created much of Madrid and Marbella, Puerto Banús was meant to put this part of the world firmly on the global map of top destinations, and it did. Noldi Schreck and Marcos Saínz were tasked with making sure that it would be a glamorous hit, and they delivered, creating a shining Mediterranean jewel on the edge of the sea. The opening event in 1970 was a suitably glamorous occasion that attracted the high and mighty from around the world, and with it Noldi Schreck further cemented his reputation and Marcos Saínz made his.

The labyrinthine detail of Puerto Banús, its Mediterranean architecture, and the glamorous venues it attracted have become an inseparable part of the Marbella story, and though Marcos has worked around the world, Marbella remains his home and where his heart is. “It was very special to work with Noldi and to be part of something that became such an intricate part of Marbella,” stated Marcos.