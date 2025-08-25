Celestia Homes - Life Seen From Above

If you like the idea of simultaneously being close to beaches, countryside, golf, Estepona town, and a great choice of restaurants and beach clubs, this boutique development of 25 apartments and penthouses set within two elegantly styled modern blocks surrounded by lush gardens is just the thing for you. Celestia Homes offers tasteful architectural styling and resort style on-site amenities combined with an attractive setting to create the conditions for an ideal holiday home or home base close to the charming heart of this buzzing Andalusian town little more than 20 minutes from Marbella.

The gated complex feels like a select private resort with a convenient choice of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, the latter with imposing views of the surroundings all the way along the shoreline to Gibraltar and North Africa. The beautifully sleek and refined homes are low-rise and offer a choice of ground floor, first floor and penthouse apartments that vary in size and configuration, but all have fine quality materials and finishing as well as open sea views in common. Spacious open-plan interior living spaces flow on to large terraces where the refinement, comfort, and lifestyle continue in an openair setting with even better views than from within.

Celestia Homes is conceived, designed, and delivered as a select boutique development that breathes an air of relaxed sophistication from the moment you pass through the manned security gate or enter the attractively styled garage, to when you step through the well-appointed communal areas and enter your home. Created within a five-star residential concept, the apartments stand out for space and quality, two simple features that make all the difference in terms of lifestyle and value. From the style and detailing of the kitchens and bathrooms to the welcoming comfort of the interiors and the seductive lifestyle offered by the apartments’ panoramic outdoor spaces, Celestia Homes offers a chance to enjoy Estepona at its very best.