Celestia Homes - Life Seen From Above

Though situated within a stroll from the beaches of Estepona, Celestia Homes enjoys panoramic views of the rolling hills and coves of this coastal area – offering life enjoyed from a perfect vantage point.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Neinor Homes
If you like the idea of simultaneously being close to beaches, countryside, golf, Estepona town, and a great choice of restaurants and beach clubs, this boutique development of 25 apartments and penthouses set within two elegantly styled modern blocks surrounded by lush gardens is just the thing for you. Celestia Homes offers tasteful architectural styling and resort style on-site amenities combined with an attractive setting to create the conditions for an ideal holiday home or home base close to the charming heart of this buzzing Andalusian town little more than 20 minutes from Marbella.
The gated complex feels like a select private resort with a convenient choice of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses, the latter with imposing views of the surroundings all the way along the shoreline to Gibraltar and North Africa. The beautifully sleek and refined homes are low-rise and offer a choice of ground floor, first floor and penthouse apartments that vary in size and configuration, but all have fine quality materials and finishing as well as open sea views in common. Spacious open-plan interior living spaces flow on to large terraces where the refinement, comfort, and lifestyle continue in an openair setting with even better views than from within.
Celestia Homes is conceived, designed, and delivered as a select boutique development that breathes an air of relaxed sophistication from the moment you pass through the manned security gate or enter the attractively styled garage, to when you step through the well-appointed communal areas and enter your home. Created within a five-star residential concept, the apartments stand out for space and quality, two simple features that make all the difference in terms of lifestyle and value. From the style and detailing of the kitchens and bathrooms to the welcoming comfort of the interiors and the seductive lifestyle offered by the apartments’ panoramic outdoor spaces, Celestia Homes offers a chance to enjoy Estepona at its very best.
The Coast’s New Luxury Destination
This section of beachside Estepona close to golf courses and a marina that is soon to be redeveloped into a state-of-the-art luxury yacht harbour with accompanying gastronomic, shopping, and leisure facilities, forms part of one of the most up and coming areas on the entire Costa del Sol. An area where many of the finest modern apartment complexes and villas are arising to create a new hub of luxury living and a five-star destination midway between Marbella and Sotogrande. Flanked by these two jewels and combining many of the best features to be enjoyed in the region within easy striking range, Estepona’s own new ‘Riviera’ offers quality and style combined with modern design and conveniences.
Celestia Homes plays a prominent role in this process, offering beautifully styled and immaculately finished modern homes within close range of beaches, golf courses, nature, and the cultural, gastronomic, and leisure amenities of the Estepona area. All of this is at your fingertips yet you needn’t leave your own private domain to enjoy resort style luxuries such as gated security, landscaped gardens, a large swimming pool with impressive sunbathing deck, a professionally equipped gymnasium, a gourmet room that is the social hub of the community, and of course the luxury and style of your own expansive terrace or solarium with its dining, lounge, and relaxation areas.
Sleek design using modern technology and noble materials such as wood adds a sense of quality and durability while the intelligent use of geometry also ensures optimal sea views combined with privacy in a complex that also brings residents together in shared communal areas such as the clubhouse and its lounge and gourmet room.
Designed for resort style privileges within a private living environment close to Estepona and its beaches, Celestia Homes is a personal oasis set within lush grounds surrounded by the many attractions of the western Costa del Sol, an environment that is fast becoming the new destination of choice for discerning buyers. This select boutique development adds further privacy and exclusivity to an already seductive mix of lifestyle ingredients.
INFO
Tel: (+34) 951 100 077
Email: info@primeinvest.es
www.primeinvest.es/en/new-property-developments/celestia-homes