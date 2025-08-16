Bulthaup - Not A Kitchen, An Attitude

The Kitchen As The Heart Of The Home

Islands often also have a double function as a bar, complete with stools. “It’s a place that emphasises the social role of the kitchen, a place where you can draw up a stool and share a glass of wine and a chat with the person who is preparing a snack or meal,” says Marc Eckert. “This is the essence of a kitchen and apart from the practical function of storing foodstuffs and preparing meals it’s the main function of the modern kitchen – to be the beating heart of the home that draws people in and creates a warm, cosy, and sociable atmosphere. In this sense we have of course gone ‘back to the future’ because the island is of course a modern version of the old-fashioned kitchen table at which people did much of the preparation for cooking while interacting with friends and family.”

As much as top brands such as Bulthaup stand for beautifully styled designs whose avant-garde pioneering role has garnered a long list of international awards, the CEO does lament the fact that for many the modern kitchen has become above all a visual showpiece meant to impress. “That is not the true role of a kitchen; modern or otherwise. In Asia people have ‘dry kitchens’ for showing off and so-called ‘wet kitchens’ where the real cooking is done. The first one is luxurious and spotless, almost never touched so just for show, and the real kitchen is often not much more than a dark room tucked away in a corner of the home. This is something we would like to avoid happening in Europe, as it is not our traditional way and takes away so much of what a kitchen can contribute to your home and way of life.”