Luna Nova Branded Residences - Marbella Luxury In Authentic Andalucía

Imagine falling asleep to the sound of crickets and waking up to birdsong, opening your bedroom windows and looking out over manicured gardens towards valleys and mountains. Will you have breakfast on the terrace and enjoy the fresh air and views, or stroll down to the lively little cafés of Guaro village? These are the decisions you’ll be faced with on the edge of a true Andalusian white village known for its charming cobbled streets, intimate squares, and authentic tapas restaurants.

But there’s more; from this setting, you might feel like you’re in the midst of the Andalusian countryside, not far from Seville or Granada, but in reality, it is Marbella that is little more than fifteen minutes away. In fact, you’ll be reaching the city’s La Cañada shopping centre in this time and could be lying on the beach in another ten! It is this mesmerising range of possibilities that captured the imagination of the Duchess Group, an experienced creator of style-driven homes with a proud list of projects to its name, and it is here that they are giving shape to Luna Nova Branded Residences, an exclusive residential resort that offers a mix of townhouses, apartments, and penthouses set within landscaped gardens.