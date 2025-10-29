Luna Nova Branded Residences - Marbella Luxury In Authentic Andalucía

Luna Nova Residences offer a very seductive blend of Marbella style and refinement within an authentically Andalusian setting surrounded by nature on the edge of Marbella. For many, that is the perfect mix.
Imagine falling asleep to the sound of crickets and waking up to birdsong, opening your bedroom windows and looking out over manicured gardens towards valleys and mountains. Will you have breakfast on the terrace and enjoy the fresh air and views, or stroll down to the lively little cafés of Guaro village? These are the decisions you’ll be faced with on the edge of a true Andalusian white village known for its charming cobbled streets, intimate squares, and authentic tapas restaurants.
But there’s more; from this setting, you might feel like you’re in the midst of the Andalusian countryside, not far from Seville or Granada, but in reality, it is Marbella that is little more than fifteen minutes away. In fact, you’ll be reaching the city’s La Cañada shopping centre in this time and could be lying on the beach in another ten! It is this mesmerising range of possibilities that captured the imagination of the Duchess Group, an experienced creator of style-driven homes with a proud list of projects to its name, and it is here that they are giving shape to Luna Nova Branded Residences, an exclusive residential resort that offers a mix of townhouses, apartments, and penthouses set within landscaped gardens.
Metropolitan Luxury Meets Timeless Charm
The Luna Nova Branded Residences range in size and configuration to suit varied tastes and needs but all of the properties are sold fully furnished with high quality Eichholtz designs and styled by Eric Kuster to perfectly match the sophistication and comfort of his signature metropolitan luxury with the natural textures of time-honoured Spanish architecture. The landscaping is carefully curated by Erik Knops of Knops Garden Designs to offer green spaces that are true to their Andalusian setting.
Set between coastal glamour, village charm, and the peace and beauty of a country location, the Luna Nova Branded Residences celebrate all that makes this region so special with architectural styling by HCP Arquitectos in collaboration with Dutch designer Eric Kuster and the luxury interiors brand Eichholtz. In fact, Luna Nova marks the luxury brand’s first branded residence project and the result is exquisitely styled, precision built spacious homes in the form of apartments, penthouses, and townhouses that offer a broad choice of sizes and layouts. Their timeless aesthetics are matched by modern tech and amenities, spacious dimensions, fine quality build and materials, and a level of skill and attention to detail that adds quality of life to living here and value to your investment.
Offering between two and four-bedroom configurations and dimensions of 110m2 to 230m² with terraces ranging between 20m² and 60m², these beautiful homes on the edge of Marbella include such features as private plunge pools, outdoor kitchens, and for the ground floor properties also private gardens and patios. There are 71 residences in total: six penthouses, 26 apartments and 39 townhouses, with storage rooms, underground parking and/or a carport in a community with 24-hour gated security.
All interiors are designed specially by Erik Kuster with exclusive Eichholtz furnishings, incorporating also wooden floors, top-end kitchens and bathrooms, not to mention air zonal conditioning and underfloor heating. In short, the residences at Luna Nova are designed, built, and fitted with quality, style, and comfort in mind.
Unwind And Connect
From the setting and landscaped grounds to its gorgeous contemporary homes, Luna Nova Branded Residences is designed for people who aspire to a prime quality of life. Peace, tranquillity, space and inspiring views abound, but also a sense of community in a village and resort alike, for this is a residential resort of five-star quality, with swimming pools set within lush, landscaped gardens, a spa in which to relax and unwind, paddle tennis courts, areas in which to practise yoga, a well-equipped gym, and a co-working space.
This is a place in which to enjoy a refined way of life surrounded by nature. On your doorstep are Guaro and Monda, just beyond the hills and valleys of Andalucía or the beaches and lifestyle amenities of Marbella – or just relax and connect within your own resort community. The creators of Luna Nova Branded Residences have found the ultimate mix of rustic charm, natural setting, and Marbella lifestyle blended into one exclusive fine living resort, and it is truly seductive.