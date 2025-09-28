Alura Living Designed For Enjoyment

Just a short distance from the exclusive Finca Cortesin resort and country club, Alura Living offers comfort and lifestyle enjoyment in abundance.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Exxacon Smart Living
Just a short distance from the exclusive Finca Cortesin resort and country club, Alura Living offers comfort and lifestyle enjoyment in abundance.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Exxacon Smart Living
From a perfect vantage point in the green rolling hills near the Finca Cortesin resort, the 99 apartments and penthouses of Alura Living look out upon the prestigious country club’s championship golf course, nearby mountain ranges, and of course spectacular perspectives of the Mediterranean shoreline, Gibraltar, and Africa. On a clear day these landmarks appear close enough to touch and yes, this is a central location near to beaches, golf, wellness, fine dining, beach clubs, and the beauty of the Andalusian countryside, with the pretty white mountain villages of Casares and Gaucín within easy range. The same is true of Sotogrande and Marbella, with Estepona just a short drive away, yet once inside this gated community it is you, nature, open skies, and the endless Mediterranean horizon.
From this peaceful, private setting most amenities are accessed within five to ten minutes, as Casares Beach, the championship golf course, spa, beach club, and the fine dining of Finca Cortesin, as well as Doña Julia Golf are all two minutes away. Set midway between two growing international airports and an expanding range of leisure, shopping, and dining options, Alura Living is well-positioned for enjoying the better things in life. Added to this, and indeed making the most of it, is a private residential resort designed specifically with lifestyle enjoyment in mind.
Lifestyle Living
“The concept of creating homes and communities that offer an added value lifestyle experience has been at the forefront of Exxacon Smart Living since its founding well over twenty-five years ago,” says Juan Jesús Martínez, Commercial, Marketing & Sales Manager of Exxacon. “We call it ‘Smart Living’ as the use of technology to enhance sustainable development and the lifestyle experience has been part of the equation from the outset too. As we started working this way long before it became fashionable, we have an edge thanks to almost a quarter of a century of experience in doing just that – blending technology, design, and customer feedback to build homes that are as sustainable as possible and create communities around a philosophy of quality of life.”
For this reason, an Exxacon Smart Living home is never just a collection of specifications and amenities, but rather a cleverly thought-out blend of elements designed to offer ultimate value for money both in investment and lifestyle terms. “We build on our experience and interaction with our clients to make sure that every project we embark upon is better and more rounded than the previous one, and it is the drive to keep improving that also guides our stylistic and conceptual creativity.” The fact that this is also an approach to property development that has enjoyed great critical and commercial success is underlined by a long and proud portfolio of projects along the Costa del Sol and in other parts of Spain. “In each region and individual location, we adapt the offering to the specific setting, and in the case of Alura Living it was a joy to work with as it enjoys a wonderful location close to everything but surrounded by nature and spectacular views.”
This combination of ingredients has formed the starting point for a stylish contemporary gated community of two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses with panoramic terraces ranging from spacious to expansive – the largest measuring over 166m2 of outdoor living space. The architectural styling is timeless and blends in with the natural environment, complemented by gardens planted with indigenous greenery and of course those big sea and sky views. Inside, the properties are modern, spacious, bright, and enjoy an open-plan flow utilising the highest quality materials.
Alura Living is a residential resort complete with an adult swimming pool, children’s pool with solarium, a chill-out area with barbecue, as well as a gym, a lounge and coworking space, sauna, hammam, and an outdoor calisthenics circuit. With so many excellent courses nearby it would be a pity not to practise the fine game, and with a professional golf simulator you can perfect your swing before you enter the course of your choice.
Alura Living is a very well-rounded residential resort that blends privacy and home comforts with a very complete set of amenities in a setting that offers so much,” says Juan Jesús. “In essence, it is the synthesis of all the experience and know-how that we as lifestyle-oriented developers have built up in order to offer not just value for money and a great investment, but above all a living environment designed for full enjoyment.”
INFO
Alura Living
Casares Costa
Tel: (+34) 680 483 131
Email: info@tuscanygroup.es
www.exxacon.es/en/development/alura-living
www.tuscanygroup.es/en/alura-living