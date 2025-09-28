Alura Living Designed For Enjoyment

Lifestyle Living

“The concept of creating homes and communities that offer an added value lifestyle experience has been at the forefront of Exxacon Smart Living since its founding well over twenty-five years ago,” says Juan Jesús Martínez, Commercial, Marketing & Sales Manager of Exxacon. “We call it ‘Smart Living’ as the use of technology to enhance sustainable development and the lifestyle experience has been part of the equation from the outset too. As we started working this way long before it became fashionable, we have an edge thanks to almost a quarter of a century of experience in doing just that – blending technology, design, and customer feedback to build homes that are as sustainable as possible and create communities around a philosophy of quality of life.”

For this reason, an Exxacon Smart Living home is never just a collection of specifications and amenities, but rather a cleverly thought-out blend of elements designed to offer ultimate value for money both in investment and lifestyle terms. “We build on our experience and interaction with our clients to make sure that every project we embark upon is better and more rounded than the previous one, and it is the drive to keep improving that also guides our stylistic and conceptual creativity.” The fact that this is also an approach to property development that has enjoyed great critical and commercial success is underlined by a long and proud portfolio of projects along the Costa del Sol and in other parts of Spain. “In each region and individual location, we adapt the offering to the specific setting, and in the case of Alura Living it was a joy to work with as it enjoys a wonderful location close to everything but surrounded by nature and spectacular views.”