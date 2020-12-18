TRADITION REVAMPED

The Ghost carries on numerous traditions that have been refined by Rolls-Royce over many decades, but that doesn’t mean the car is steeped in the technology of yesteryear. In fact, the new Ghost is arguably the most technically advanced luxury car in the world and while still presenting a stately demeanour out on the road, it lacks nothing when it comes to advanced features.

Under the elegant bonnet sits a very advanced 6.8-litre (actually 6.75-litre) twin-turbo V-12 engine that delivers power via an 8-speed transmission with uncanny quietness and serenity. This is not one of those cars in which to enjoy all the mechanical noises from the powerplant because there simply aren’t any. The engine is sourced from BMW’s parent company, BMW Group and then worked on by the engineers at Rolls-Royce to extract further refinement. Interestingly, the Ghost has all-wheel drive so it’s simple enough to keep all that power on the road. Gear shifts are all but unnoticeable.