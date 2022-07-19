There are many canine swimmers that would put Michael Phelps to shame in the pool, including German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, and Portuguese Water Dogs. Of course, most breeds and mixed breeds can be gold medallists in the water as well, so long as their owners provide them with a safe, fun introduction to swimming. If you have a dog who is ready to take the plunge, keep the following tips in mind.
Setting the Scene
Start swimming with your dog in a small body of water such as a pool, so they feel more secure and know they can exit via the steps. Avoid swimming if the water is too cold for you to stand or wade in. When temperatures are too low, your dog can experience ‘swimmer’s tail’ – a condition in which their tail droops and can no longer be wagged or lifted up. Cold water can also result in hypothermia, particularly in puppies. If your dog starts to shiver or they can no longer use their tail, see your veterinarian.
Investing in a Good Life Vest
Your dog should wear a dedicated canine swimming vest the first time they enter a pool. This garment provides your dog with buoyancy and ‘hugs’ them, so they feel safer. Place the vest on your dog for a few minutes before bringing them into the pool, so they get used to having it on.
Motivating Your Dog to Take the Plunge
Get into the pool and entice your dog to join you by taking their favourite toy and squeaking it in front of them. They may be reluctant to join you at first, but if you tempt them long enough, they will eventually dive in (or walk in via the pool steps). If your dog is a little anxious about jumping in, gently lower them onto the first step of the pool. Lift them out of the pool frequently, so they know they have the option of being on solid ground.
Once your dog is happy to remain in the water, give them little treats, swimming a metre or two away so they swim towards you to obtain their treat. Make them feel safe by holding them frequently, letting them rest on your chest or shoulder, and taking them out of the pool frequently.
Show your dog how easy it is to exit the pool from the steps. Once they are confident, take their vest off and allow them to wade around in their birthday suit, picking them up/holding them frequently, so they don’t tire out. In time, have another family member stand on one side of the pool and call your dog.
Keep it Short
Your dog’s first few sessions should be short, lasting no longer than 10 minutes. This will stop them from getting fatigued and/or swallowing too much water, which can result in vomiting. After your swim, feed your pooch a dry snack or food so that excess water is absorbed. Finally, be wary of throwing large toys in the pool. Throw smaller toys instead, so your dog swallows less water when retrieving them.
Outdoor Tips
When swimming in a lake or beach, make sure you are in the water, right next to your dog. Keep their vest on for extra protection. Be wary of taking your dog on a big boat like a yacht, as there are many unsafe spots from which they could fall. Make sure the sea is calm and there are no undercurrents in any body of water before taking your dog for a swim.
Fun Sports Your Dog May Love
If your dog is a water baby and cannot wait to jump into water, boost their happiness factor by introducing them to sports like surfing and stand up paddling. For surfing, start out by placing your vest-wearing dog on your board while you surf, and don’t surf unless the water is relatively calm. You can slowly encourage them to surf by themselves by getting off your board close to the shore and allowing your dog to surf increasingly larger distances of water by themselves. Make sure you are holding the surf leash, so you can initially control the board’s movement. Include your dog in any safe water sports you enjoy – including surfboard yoga, kayaking, and diving. Skilled canine swimmers will love diving to the bottom of the pool to retrieve their favourite toy!