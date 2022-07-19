Setting the Scene

Start swimming with your dog in a small body of water such as a pool, so they feel more secure and know they can exit via the steps. Avoid swimming if the water is too cold for you to stand or wade in. When temperatures are too low, your dog can experience ‘swimmer’s tail’ – a condition in which their tail droops and can no longer be wagged or lifted up. Cold water can also result in hypothermia, particularly in puppies. If your dog starts to shiver or they can no longer use their tail, see your veterinarian.

Investing in a Good Life Vest

Your dog should wear a dedicated canine swimming vest the first time they enter a pool. This garment provides your dog with buoyancy and ‘hugs’ them, so they feel safer. Place the vest on your dog for a few minutes before bringing them into the pool, so they get used to having it on.

Motivating Your Dog to Take the Plunge

Get into the pool and entice your dog to join you by taking their favourite toy and squeaking it in front of them. They may be reluctant to join you at first, but if you tempt them long enough, they will eventually dive in (or walk in via the pool steps). If your dog is a little anxious about jumping in, gently lower them onto the first step of the pool. Lift them out of the pool frequently, so they know they have the option of being on solid ground.

Once your dog is happy to remain in the water, give them little treats, swimming a metre or two away so they swim towards you to obtain their treat. Make them feel safe by holding them frequently, letting them rest on your chest or shoulder, and taking them out of the pool frequently.

Show your dog how easy it is to exit the pool from the steps. Once they are confident, take their vest off and allow them to wade around in their birthday suit, picking them up/holding them frequently, so they don’t tire out. In time, have another family member stand on one side of the pool and call your dog.