The time has come for this cycle to be broken, and now, as we enter a fully digital world, seems the ideal moment; since cities are about to be transformed by new technologies and updated to be able to cope with them, the time seems ripe to change the urban paradigm while modernising its infrastructure. In fact, the two go hand in hand, as the latest technologies have an important contribution to make in creating greener, more attractive and interactive living zones that are also healthier and more efficient in their use of energy and space. Several large cities have already taken a lead in this regard, and major international events such as the Smart City Expo World Congress provide a forum where their experiences can be shared and multidisciplinary experts and enthusiasts can come together and exchange knowledge, challenges and solutions.

The congress, which this year will be held from 13-15 November at the Fira in Barcelona, wishes to harness the dynamism and leadership role of cities and their expertise as hubs of innovation, economic power and technology – and it wants to do so not just to promote growth and prosperity, and bring urban centres up-to-date with the latest technologies, but also with a view to driving development so that they also improve the living environment and quality of life for all their inhabitants – not to mention becoming more ecologically sustainable, for so far cities have always been a huge drain on resources and producers of pollution. Far more than simply an intellectual exchange, the Smart City Expo World Congress brings together experts from many different fields while also connecting them with the business world, authorities and the general public.

The 2018 congress in Barcelona will concentrate on five key issues facing cities: digital transformation, urban mobility, governance and finance, as well as the notion of inclusive and sharing cities. Keynote speakers from around the world will be contributing their knowledge, panels will be discussing issues in open forums with the opportunity for attendees to participate and pose questions, and exhibitors will be showcasing their new technologies and innovative solutions under a wider topical umbrella that also includes smart mobility, the international integrated water cycle show, the circular economy European summit and the sharing cities summit. It will be an inspiring three days, during which case studies from leaders in the field will also be featured. We examine the most important ones here.