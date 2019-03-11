Street Talk

Street art has its own language. Here are 10 terms you should know:

A Hat A trustworthy artist (acronym for Honour Among Thieves) Heavens Spots that are challenging to acquire in extremely desirable locations Lock-on Sculpture in public spaces, generally padlocked or chained to street furniture Massacre When municipal authorities take down or paint over the art Mural Large scale wall art that requires significant skill to paint Stencil Designs pre-cut out of cardboard or similar to reproduce quality images quickly and repeatedly Subvertising Making satirical alterations to advertising hoardings Tag A stylised artist’s signature Throw-up A quick-and-dirty style of design, handy if the cops are about. Yarn bombing Covering street furniture, trees or railings with crochet

Street Artists to Watch

1 – KURT WENNER

The pioneer of anamorphic pavement art in the early 1980s, his jaw-dropping work draws the viewer in literally. The Michigan artist creates a grid of the painting and reproduces it on the ground square by square to achieve the illusion of soaring heights and depths on flat surfaces. His 2014 Guinness World Record-breaking megalodon shark, a quarter of a mile to walk around, is to be reprised for another record attempt at this year’s international Sarasota and Venice Chalk Festivals in Florida.

2 – BLEK LE RAT

The father of stencil graffiti, 66-year-old French artist Xavier Prou has inspired a generation of artists including Banksy who said: “Every time I think I’ve painted something slightly original, I find out Blek le Rat has done it 20 years earlier.” His tag references French cartoon Blek le Roc and he considers the rat (an anagram for art) as a symbol of freedom and the street art movement.

3 – EDUARDO KOBRA

The poor kid from São Paulo grew up to be one of Brazil’s most celebrated street artists. His murals are instantly identifiable for their massive scale, kaleidoscopic colour and photo-realistic effect. He uses his art to campaign against pollution, global warming, deforestation and war. His mural for the 2016 Olympics in Rio holds the Guinness World Record for the largest piece of graffiti art.

4 – STIK

His work commands six figure sums but he once lived rough on the streets of his native East London where his monumental-sized stick figures first attracted attention, creating a narrative without words. Today he works worldwide, frequently on self-funded social projects in aid of hospitals, charities and homeless organisations. He only authenticates his work when 100% of the money goes back into the community.

5 – FRANK SHEPARD FAIREY

This South Carolina Fine Arts graduate got into street art through his passion for skateboarding and punk rock. He became a household name for his Barack Obama Hope poster, which the Democratic candidate adopted for his electoral campaign. He has designed ads for Pepsi, record covers for Led Zeppelin and The Black Eyed Peas and his work is hung at The Smithsonian, the MoMa and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Where to See It

1 – Berlin The city’s East Side Gallery along what remains of the Berlin Wall is still a graffiti icon. The 1.3km stretch was gifted to artists when the rest was torn down in 1989 and it’s constantly changing as famous murals are retouched and new art added.

2 – Worldwide US artist Robert Wyland’s Whaling Walls was a monumental 27-year quest to promote marine conservation with 100 life-size whale murals around the globe. One of the largest art-in-public-places projects in history, spanning five continents, 17 countries, and 79 cities, the last whale was completed in Beijing for the 2008 Olympics.

3 – The Bowery Wall, New York This massive wall on New York’s Lower East Side has become the Holy Grail for street artists since the late great Keith Haring painted it unofficially in 1982. Today it’s a seasonally-changing invitation-only space. Banksy has had that honour as did American artist Ron English in 2015 with his Incredible Hulk baby, Temper Tot.

4 – Rio de Janeiro Olympic Boulevard showcases the world’s largest mural – a 3,000m2 billboard depicting five indigenous tribes based on the five Olympic rings. Created by Eduardo Kobra for the 2016 Olympic Games with 500 gallons of liquid paint and 3,000 cans of spray paint, it’s the crown jewel in this Brazilian city of street art gems.

5 – Melbourne The city is known as the Stencil Capital of the World but Hosier Lane is the showpiece. Covered in wild wall-to-wall graffiti, tourists make a beeline here to walk along its cobbled bluestones. Better still, every other gaudily-painted building is a cocktail bar.

6– Valencia, Spain The city is such a hothouse of talent that everyone’s commissioning artworks to brighten up their drab façades – including the Cruz Roja. In 2017 local artist Jandro DKR created this stunning mural to draw attention to its relocated HQ. We think it worked!