The struggle between Swift and Braun has got ugly on more than one occasion – particularly when Swift plain out stated that Braun was refusing to allow her to play her old music. Swift was just 15 when she signed up with Big Machine; she remained with them until relatively recently, when she joined Universal. Swift, not one to mince words, accused Braun of “incessant, manipulative bullying,” adding, “My musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.” The singer hopes to re-record and re-release her first six LPs.

Swift also complained on Twitter that Braun and co. were not even allowing her to perform her old songs at the American Music Awards (AMAs). She Tweeted: “I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because that would be rerecording my music before I’m allowed to next year.” She additionally said she was not permitted to use this music in her recent Netflix documentary release. Braun alleges that he has attempted to negotiate with Swift on various occasions, only to have the door slammed in his face. He also stated that she was, in fact, free to perform her music at the AMAs. Of course, this will all be old news by the time Swift gives a potentially new spin to classics that have sold millions across the globe. When the issue is fixed, we have no doubt that the chanteusse will find a new cause to fight for; she is a warrior in many ways.

If you are a Taylor Swift fan, then you know that one of the characteristics of her lyrics is honesty. Her love life makes it into many of her greatest hits. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, for instance, is said to be dedicated to old love, Jake Gyllenhaal. The lyrics are indicative of the reason for their breakup. “I’m really gonna miss you picking fights and me/ Falling for it, screaming that I’m right and you/ Would hide away and find your peace of mind with some/ Indie record that’s so much cooler than mine.” She didn’t deny the fact, meanwhile, that her album 1989, was all about her breakup with One Direction star, Harry Styles. In the U.S., her dating past is often the source of jokes, but she probably hasn’t dated more than the average 20-year-old. The only difference is that her life is written in the lyrics of her highly relatable tunes.

One of Taylor’s biggest battles occurred in 2009, with Kanye West. The self-proclaimed genius interrupted Taylor onstage at the VMAs (she had just been awarded the Best Female Video prize). She was 18 at the time and her shock (Kanye literally grabbed the mic off her as she was giving her thank you speech, declaring Beyoncé to be the just winner) was matched by her elegance and, subsequently, her honesty. West would continue to tease Swift subsequently, dropping the single Famous and rapping (about Swift): “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex Why? I made that b**** famous (God damn), I made that b**** famous.” Embarrassing (or darkly humorous – depending on your taste), considering he had previously apologised for his behaviour at the VMAs. Even Obama called him a “jerk” for the interruption.

Taylor Swift recently released her single The Man, in which she describes the dichotomous nature of life as a modern artist: “You are kind of doing a constant strategy in your head as to how not to be shamed for something on any given day. But then you get accused of being calculated for having a strategy.” She may have doubts about life and herself, but she always comes out on top with songs that affirm the power, beauty, and intelligence of modern women – everyday women just like you and me!