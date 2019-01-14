The Commonwealth of the Future

The world is more unstable and antagonistic than ever, but in spite of the endless Third World conflicts and refugee streams, the Commonwealth has by and large shone as an example of a collective of often highly diverse nations that brings its members together in a spirit of cooperation. Events such as the Commonwealth Games have been largely peaceful and harmonious, and the organisation has fostered a great many inter-country initiatives, be they practical or symbolic, but it is perhaps with the rise of India as a new economic and political superpower that the Commonwealth will find renewed vigour as a tool through which to fight conflict and forge cooperation.

Together with the UK, Canada, Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia and Nigeria, to name a few, it has the potential to create at the very least pockets of collaboration and produce diplomatic initiatives through platforms such as the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which brings leaders of the 53 countries together in a reasonably unique way. Such events, backed by the now well-established cultural, humanitarian, development aid and environmental frameworks of the Commonwealth, provide an important opportunity to discuss, plan and work things out. However, if the organisation is to fulfil its true potential it will have to expand its ambitions into the economic realm and be one of the catalysts that helps the creation of regional trade and economic blocs such as the EU is in Europe.

The European Union’s role was to foster closer relations and through this avoid the spectre of war, and not only has this been successful but the common market principle has also led to the kind of economic development and prosperity that can only be maintained in an environment of stability and rule of law. Any sound regional bloc, say in South East Asia or Southern Africa, would have to also include neighbouring countries that are not Commonwealth members, but its structures can along with the EU provide the perfect model for future collaboration and improved peace, stability and economic collaboration. The global free trade doctrine in which the superpowers use the rest of the world as dormant client nations threatens the creation of regional trade blocs of this kind, but as more countries become at least regional players they could perhaps escape the gravity of ambitious hyper states and hyper corporations.

In the post-Brexit era, the UK has at least to an extent pushed away from the European continent that enabled it to recover from the dismal situation it found itself in during the 1970s. Britain’s new-found confidence and prosperity has led to what many describe as renewed delusions of grandeur, but the country will now more than ever look to its connections within the Commonwealth to secure trade deals as it goes it alone in a scary new world. Its ties within the Commonwealth of Nations may prove invaluable in this, though the balance of power – and therefore the negotiating position – has shifted in favour of the likes of India, Malaysia and even Canada and Australia, which will not feel the need to give anything away. Though seen by many as a largely symbolic organisation, this collective of 53 states on all the inhabited continents will prove to be important to the UK after all and may just build on its good reputation to help guide war-torn regions of the world into a brighter future.

WORDS MICHEL CRUZ