Enrique of Malacca (1497-unknown) was the young Malaysian slave captured by Magellan on a previous voyage who acted as interpreter in return for his freedom, promised in his master’s will. After Magellan was killed, the captains reneged on the deal and Enrique was blamed for the ensuing slaughter of 30 crew at a beach banquet thrown by their hosts. He was last seen leaving Cebú, presumably for home. If he got there, he would have been the first man to circumnavigate the globe. He was also co-author, with Pigafetta, of the world’s first native language phrase book.

Homeward Bound

Two ships reached the Spice Islands. One made it home. Before the Victoria’s new captain got there, Elcano lost 13 men in hostile Portuguese territory and almost all hope rounding the Cape of Good Hope. On September 6, 1522, emaciated, sick and exhausted, the 18 survivors sailed into Sanlúcar, got a tow up river to Sevilla and walked barefoot to the Cathedral to give thanks for their lives. Elcano wrote to the Spanish king: ‘Your Majesty will know better than anyone that what we ought most to value and hold on to is that we have discovered and sailed the whole roundness of the world, that going to the West, we have returned from the East.’

After math

Although he has galaxies and space programmes named after him, for a long time Magellan’s reputation was trashed in Spain by exaggerated stories of his cruelty. In his Portuguese homeland, where he is now a hero, he was once branded a traitor. The Order of Magellan was created in 1902 to honour those who complete a circumnavigation and make other contributions to humanity.

Pigafetta returned to Venice, published at least two books and has a palm named after him in the Maluku Islands.

Elcano was rewarded with an island in The Philippines and a coat of arms inscribed: ‘You went first around me’. During a disastrous follow-up expedition he died of scurvy in the Pacific.

V Centenario Celebrations

They’re so big in Spain that a National Commission of seven Spanish government ministries are coordinating the major projects – documentaries, books, opera, replica voyages, even board games and escape rooms – with emphasis on the homecoming Spanish captain’s view from the crow’s nest.

Basque hero Juan Sebastián Elcano from Getaria in Gipuzkoa is not well-known outside his homeland. But Madrid is erecting its first monument to his memory and Sevilla is getting a permanent replica of his ship, to float on the Guadalquivir next to a new experiential Interpretation Centre. Iberia has christened a new Airbus after him, top yachties are competing for the Juan Sebastián Elcano trophy, Spanish Navy training tall ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano is following the ‘Magellan-Elcana Route’ for the next three years and, so as not to deprive campo dwellers, a touring replica of the Victoria will visit 13 Spanish inland cities.

Also touring the world in Elcano’s wake is a Spanish opera composed with input from Plácido Domingo that has eight changes of stage set: Magallanes: There are no roses without thorns, tuning up in Sevilla on August 10; and two modern circumnavigations, one in a trimarán skippered by Spanish round-the-world speed sailing champion Alex Pella, already underway, the other in 21-metre sailboat with a volunteer crew, the Pros will set sail from Sevilla on August 10, and on from Sanlúcar on September 20, calling at all ports to the Spice Islands, collecting samples for ocean plastics research en route.

The national website invites users to experience the voyage virtually via an interactive map, pore over 16th century nautical charts, follow Pigafetta’s personal notes and stay updated on national events: vcentenario.es

