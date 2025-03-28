Ferrari´s new pinnacle of performance, the F80, has arguably been in the making for the last 40 years. Following in the rather enormous footsteps of the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and most recently, LaFerrari, the F80 is a culmination of engineering expertise and design prowess. Designed to compete in an elite segment of the market against the likes of McLaren´s W1, and no doubt something special from Porsche to succeed the 918, the F80 represents the very best of Ferrari´s current road-going capabilities, and from what we know of it so far, it´s pure drama.

Unlike the car it succeeds, LaFerrari, the F80 isn´t powered by a signature V12, but a twin-turbo V6 with some hybrid wizardry to assist. The inspiration for the motor comes from the same engine that Ferrari secured consecutive wins at Le Mans in the formidable 499P but offers some evolved architecture to make it a little more friendly for road use. The new 3-litre V6 is more compact, more lightweight, and packs more power per litre than the outbound V12. Assisted by two turbochargers, the clever Ferrari tech under the hood uses electric motors to help the turbos spool instantly, meaning no lag and much more aggressive and instantaneous power delivery.

And deliver it does! The internal combustion proportion of the drivetrain in isolation produces 888bhp, which is an impressive 234bhp more than the V6 powering the 296 GTB.

But wait, there´s more. There´s an additional 295bhp on tap thanks to three proprietary electric motors – two located each end of the front axle, one near the engine pan – bringing up the total output of the F80 to a staggering 1,183bhp, cementing it as the most powerful road-legal car Ferrari has ever produced. There´s an 800v battery unit located centrally in the chassis, behind the seats, laden with top F1-inspired tech that allow some seriously quick charging and discharging. To the surprise and possibly delight of petrolhead purists, an electric-only power mode isn´t available.