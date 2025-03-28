A decade after the LaFerrari roared into life, Ferrari´s new showstopper has been unveiled, ushering in some incredible advancements in hybrid tyre-slaying at the hands of an all-new multi-million-euro hyper car.
Words Sam Hexter, Photography Courtesy of Ferrari
Ferrari´s new pinnacle of performance, the F80, has arguably been in the making for the last 40 years. Following in the rather enormous footsteps of the 288 GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and most recently, LaFerrari, the F80 is a culmination of engineering expertise and design prowess. Designed to compete in an elite segment of the market against the likes of McLaren´s W1, and no doubt something special from Porsche to succeed the 918, the F80 represents the very best of Ferrari´s current road-going capabilities, and from what we know of it so far, it´s pure drama.
Unlike the car it succeeds, LaFerrari, the F80 isn´t powered by a signature V12, but a twin-turbo V6 with some hybrid wizardry to assist. The inspiration for the motor comes from the same engine that Ferrari secured consecutive wins at Le Mans in the formidable 499P but offers some evolved architecture to make it a little more friendly for road use. The new 3-litre V6 is more compact, more lightweight, and packs more power per litre than the outbound V12. Assisted by two turbochargers, the clever Ferrari tech under the hood uses electric motors to help the turbos spool instantly, meaning no lag and much more aggressive and instantaneous power delivery.
And deliver it does! The internal combustion proportion of the drivetrain in isolation produces 888bhp, which is an impressive 234bhp more than the V6 powering the 296 GTB.
But wait, there´s more. There´s an additional 295bhp on tap thanks to three proprietary electric motors – two located each end of the front axle, one near the engine pan – bringing up the total output of the F80 to a staggering 1,183bhp, cementing it as the most powerful road-legal car Ferrari has ever produced. There´s an 800v battery unit located centrally in the chassis, behind the seats, laden with top F1-inspired tech that allow some seriously quick charging and discharging. To the surprise and possibly delight of petrolhead purists, an electric-only power mode isn´t available.
What does all 1,183bhp feel like on the road? Well, the F80 will rip to 100 km/h in just 2.15 seconds – more than capable of seeing off almost anything else imaginable out there. Even more impressively, the ferocious Ferrari will push on to 200 km/h in just 5.75 seconds, and then onto a maximum velocity of 350km/h. Which is truly bonkers. And it´s faster in a straight-line sprint than its closest rival, the rear-wheel driven McLaren W1. The power meets the road via an eight-speed DCT transmission and a choice of either Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Pilot Sport Cup 2Rs. In its final form, the 4WD F80 has a dry weight of 1,525kg, approximately 125kg more than the McLaren W1. But the F80 easily offsets its extra heft with superior traction thanks to its industry-leading four-wheel drive system.
From the outside, the F80 is objectively good to look at, though there´s a lot to unpack. Your immediate attention will be drawn to the snout, which features the same blacked-out design as the awfully named 12Cilindri.
From every angle, the F80 shows off different flaps and ducts and vents and louvers, responsible for sucking air over, under, and through the car. The whole thing is an aerodynamic marvel. The rear wing can raise up to 200mm above its seated position, and can tilt in dramatic fashion to act as an airbrake for additional stopping power.
But it´s function and form at play, contributing to a seriously impressive 1,050kg of downforce on the roofline at 250km/h.
As with all the most flamboyant hypercars, the butterfly doors grace the sky to welcome you into the cabin, set within an ultra-rigid carbon-fibre tub, adorned with very wide sills on each flank. Ferrari claim the F80 to be a 1+1 seating layout, which is a stretch by semantics, but enough to make your passenger feel truly unimportant.
Which makes sense, as everything is focused around the driver in the F80. The copilot´s seat is staggered slightly further back than the driver´s position, allowing the overall footprint of the cockpit to be reduced by 50mm. Every little helps. Each physical touchpoint inside the cabin is appropriately finished in lavish, soft touch textures, as you may well expect for a multi-million-euro purchase.
Ferrari will only be making 799 of these wonderous machines, and the release will coincide with the marque´s 80th anniversary – hence the name. Each product vehicle is very likely already accounted for on an exclusive client list, and has set back new owners approximately €3.7 million before local taxes and a quick browse of the bespoke options menu. How it drives on the road is yet to be seen, but if it measures up to be anything like it is on paper, the successor to the LaFerrari is set to be a winner for generations to come.
Power: 1,183bhp and 1075 nm-torque
0-100km/h: 2.15 seconds
Top Speed: 350 km/h
Market Alternatives: McLaren W1 or something from Porsche yet to be revealed…
Price: From €3.7 million plus local taxes