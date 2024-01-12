Only The Best For The Best!

Spanning an impressive 4500 square meters, the Sports Centre stands out as one of the largest in the region. Its top-of-the-range equipment not only attracts local athletes but also draws sports enthusiasts from as far as Estepona and Fuengirola. Oxygen has earned the title of a recognised CrossFit Centre and serves as official representative for leading professional brands, including Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Gym80, and Fitness Nation. These partnerships ensure the facility is equipped with high quality premium fitness gear.

There are more than 600 square meters dedicated to CrossFit and its official methodology, and its utilisation is entirely covered by the membership fee. Oxygen provides between five to eight functional classes daily, catering to all levels of intensity and expertise, making it the most inclusive option in the Marbella area.

The Pilates studio is furnished with a range of proper Reformers featuring strings and pulleys designed to sculpt deep muscles, enhance strength, and potentially aid in injury recovery. Spinning enthusiasts can expect a large room of immersive experience, complete with full-wall projections and a captivating light show. And after the workout, you can unwind with a long moment in the sauna or steam room before making your way to the changing rooms.

Classes For Everyone

I explored Oxygen’s website to discover a detailed programme of classes, offering over a hundred options each week. In addition to the CrossFit, circuit, and other functional strength training sessions, I found a diverse range of offerings including the TBC Calorikiller, Gymnastics, ZUMBA dance, Pilates, Yoga, ABS (abdominals), and GAP (glutes, abs, and legs) classes. With two daily spinning sessions held in the morning and evening, fitting one into your busy work schedule is convenient and accessible. Oxygen’s dedicated dojo provides a space for martial arts training, offering classes in disciplines like Taekwondo and Kickboxing. Kids can also enjoy martial arts classes, or they can opt for dancing, so there truly is something for everyone.