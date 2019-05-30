What I liked about Zermatt was its authenticity. It’s still a working community with men in short woolen trousers and women in long thick dresses made of dark red wool. It’s not solely a tourist resort. There are parades and festivals, singing and yodelling, squeezeboxes and zithers. These days this German-speaking town has a Portuguese community that’s 3,000 strong alongside the original Zermatters (2,000) and other foreigners (1,000). At the main church there are different masses for Germans, Italians, and Portuguese. This syncretism, this progressive harmony is similarly evident in the lack of rubbish and graffiti. There are no cars, only electric taxis and the electricity is all powered by local water.

The summer season, from mid-June to the end of September, is a third less busy than its December to April winter counterpart. It took me a bit of time to adapt to the altitude but twenty yawns later and I was ready to explore. This is a place for early rising and for the goats too who come directly through the village at 9am. So I got up early to take myself off on a hike up the mountains, along the supposed ‘granny trail’ that turned out to be a little steeper and more arduous than I had bargained for. I was told, “It’s not the mountain we have to conquer, but ourselves.” Of course! At least I got the just deserts of a lunch at the perfect food stop, Chez Vrony, a family-run restaurant on the Sunnegga side, close by a charming 18th century chapel. Here at last I was able to put my feet up literally on a lounger wrapped in wool as I took in both the views and a local beer.

I stayed at the traditional and highly luxuriant Chalet Les Anges and I only had to pull back the curtains to witness the Matterhorn towering over the town and below a valley with its clustered charm of Alpine chalets. Nearby is its sister Chalet Maurice using the same interior designer, Magali de Tscharner, and perfect for celebrities as it offers total discretion with its own funicular entrance and proximity to the heliport. All so James Bond, as well as being a favourite of Theresa May’s I managed to discover. The next morning I decided to conquer the mountain a second way by overcoming my phobia for cable cars. It felt very liberating as my fear melted before the sight of the snowy peaks. I took one to Furi and then onto Schwarzsee to sense what it was like to be up among the Gods. There were lovely panoramas of snow-capped mountains and precipices and the freshest of air. I returned to Furi for a lovely walk down through the forest to Zum See, a charming hamlet on the Matterhorn Paradise side where the eponymous restaurant served a homely, hearty menu.

On leaving Zermatt I witnessed runners from all over the world competing in a marathon and pacing themselves as they ran steeply uphill. From one ‘peak bashing’ competition to the next as Nendaz, my next destination, was having a summer contest that was equally bracing and demanding. No granny trails for them.

At Nendaz I stayed at the Chalet Etoile. It’s part of the Hideaways Club, membership to which allows access to a portfolio of properties all over the world. Nendaz is famed for its historic ‘bisses’, small irrigation canals which are still such a vital water source and highly reminiscent of the Jean de Florette film. The years that must have gone into their construction! They also offered a refreshing dip for Kelsie, a lovely huge fluffy St. Bernard who escorted me half the length of my bisse walk from the tourist office to Planchouet. Much more a ‘granny trail‘ I thought, being an hour and a bit along level pathways. For those with families, I suggest the engaging qualities of trails and treasure hunts devised by the local tourist board.

With my new-found confidence of getting up mountains by whatever means, I took a cable car up to Tracouet, a spot where the meadows have lovely wild flowers and butterflies flitter. It offers a variety of walks and bike rides. What a great day I ended up having high up in the mountains. Calming, healthy, restorative, invigorating, perfect for kids with expanse and activities. For me it offered the complete unplug and a proper chance for real relaxation.

And watching these mountain dwellers is very infectious. They are unbelievably fit and healthy. I met two people who as a matter of course would be awake at 5am to climb 2,000 feet to the top of a peak before roller skiing back down to start their working day. I took my own exercise, a romantic walk from my chalet down the piste (before a challenging walk back up) to Restaurant Les Etagnes. It’s well-positioned at the bottom of the slopes for all the après-ski crowd and it’s where I had a wonderfully healthy and hearty dinner courtesy of the manager, Onno, one of those impressive dawn raiders.