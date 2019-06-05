“This is not a trend, it’s a paradigm shift. It’s true concern about climate change, animal welfare, ethical food production…. young people know they are going to inherit all the sh*t we’re going to give them.” Toni Petersson, CEO, Oatly, Swedish alternative milk brand.

That’s not to say they’re all switching to oat milk and roasting tofuckens. But in Britain alone one in three consumers are consciously cutting back on meat and dairy – a 22 million-strong mass market of ‘flexitarians’ that everyone from the fashion and beauty world to the food and drink industry is tapping into. Over a quarter of a million people from 139 countries gave up animal products for Veganuary during the first month of this year. In February, the world’s first Vegan Fashion Week in LA saw models tripping down the catwalk in creations constructed from mushroom roots and apple industry waste. And now Beyonce and Jay-Z are offering a lifetime free pass to their concerts for the best vegan convert story of 2019.

In America, home of the hamburger, one in four 25-34 year-olds identify as vegetarian or vegan. Even in carnivore Spain – which devours more meat than any European country except Luxemburg – times are changing. Barcelona just became an official ‘friend of vegan and vegetarian culture’ and the city’s first veggie restaurant guide comes out this summer. As market analysts declare 2019 The Year of the Vegan, BELINDA BECKETT discovers why you should join the revolution.

VI Reasons to join the #VGang

I It’s Good for Animals

Concern for animal welfare is the biggest reason people turn off meat and dairy. And every vegan saves nearly 200 animals a year from torture and death, according to PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Check out these horror stats compiled by the British Vegan Society.

Sharks kill 12 people a year. People kill 11,414 sharks per hour.

In Britain 90,000 male calves of no use to the dairy and meat industry are shot soon after birth.

Up to 2.8 trillion fish are taken out of the oceans annually – 400 times greater than the planet’s human population.

Almost half of all antibiotics sold in the UK are used on farmed animals. Dairy cows have been modified to give up to 10 times more milk than they would naturally produce. Some 40 million day-old male chicks are gassed or thrown into a macerator every year.

II It’s good for the planet

A vegan diet is ‘probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth – far bigger than cutting down on your flights or buying an electric car’, says the most comprehensive agricultural impact survey to date. A global switch to plants would cut greenhouse gas emissions by two thirds and save US$570 billion in climate change damage over the next 30 years, the 2018 Oxford University study concluded.

Did you know that … America’s big three meat companies jointly produced more greenhouse gases than the whole of France in 2016. Livestock farming takes up 83% of global farmland to provide just 18% of our calories. Without meat and dairy consumption, the environmental hoofprint of animal husbandry could be reduced by more than 75% – an area equivalent to the EU, US, China and Australia combined.