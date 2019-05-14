How Does it Work?

Save up to 12 per cent in more than 30 supermarkets when purchasing at selected departments of Supercor, Supercor Exprés, Hipercor and Supermercado. Additionally, save up to 20 per cent on selected brands and services at El Corte Inglés as well as exclusive incentive all along the coast!

Where to Spend Your Savings?

Your savings are valid for 12 months from the date of each purchase and can be used on any What’s Hot Swipe & Save brand or service of your choice on your next purchase at any El Corte Inglés store on the Costa del Sol. All WH brands and services are listed on www.whatshot.es

What’s Hot Extra Privileges

El Corte Inglés’ What’s Hot card entitles you to a host of exciting privileges outside the stores as well. These include select discounts on entertainment, golf, health and beauty, restaurants, and services. For instance, you can enjoy 100 per cent free entry for you, and a 20 per cent discount on single entry tickets for three of your friends by presenting your What’s Hot card at the ticket booth of waterpark, Aquamijas. Other discounts include a 15 per cent discount at the Butterfly Park, and similar discounts at Bioparc Fuengirola, the Teleférico Cablecar, Selwo Aventura, and more.

In the Health & Beauty category, you are entitled to a 10 per cent discount at both the La Cala Spa and Higuerón Spa and Wellness. You can also obtain between a 20 per cent and 40 per cent discount at top golf courses, including La Cala Golf and Santa Clara Golf. El Corte Inglés is continually striving to improve and update the privileges your card entitles you to, so visit the card’s dedicated site to stay informed on all the benefits available.

Where and How to Sign Up?

Sign up on-line at www.whatshot.es or request an application form at the El Corte Inglés shopping centres in Puerto Banús, Marbella, Mijas, or Málaga.

For more information, contact whatshot@elcorteingles.es T: (+34) 649 694 263.

Follow us @whatshotloyaltycard