In an age of plentiful contemporary architecture that can at times be a little repetitive, you will find a home that fits the above description to perfection in the hills above Marbella. Just a short distance from the Marbella Club Golf Resort’s equestrian centre and overlooking the meandering golf course, Casa Calma occupies a private domain that looks across an amphitheatre of hill views down to the sea.

The views are as spectacular as the setting is peaceful, yet ten minutes will take you to the main amenities – shops, schools, beaches and more, with a golf course and its clubhouse and restaurant on your doorstep. From here, Benahavís, Estepona and San Pedro Alcántara are all close by, but while the diversions of the coast are within easy reach, the country club environment surrounding the home offers absolute peace and privacy in a very natural, rustic setting.

Architectural Harmony

As befits a home of quality, you cannot immediately tell if Casa Calma was built last year or is one of those fine examples of an earlier modern home. It has all the hallmarks of a pure architectural villa whose style, quality and dimensions withstand the test of time and give it an enduring appeal that never fades away with fads and fashions.

This lies as much in the wonderful distribution of this house as it does in the fine taste that has gone into its dimensions, materials and detailing.

But Casa Calma is also a property that balances form and function, i.e. beauty and practicality, as very few homes can do. Many a Marbella villa is stylish and impressive, endowed with a full list of amenities yet then lacking in functional details. Architects are not famous for the latter, but this home is the product of a collaboration between the designer and the owner, who used his experience in building villas to ensure the home would be as convenient as it is attractive.