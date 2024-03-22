I took myself straight off to the Arashiyama Hanatouro, a special seasonal celebration in the outskirts of the city. Billed as a ‘pathway of blossoms and light’ it’s a long walk past flower arrangements and lanterns in a bamboo forest with illuminated walkways. Very refreshing and uplifting.

I booked myself in to witness the ways of a maiko (www.granbellhotel.jp/en/kyoto/maiko). These young women dedicate themselves to five years training in the dying art of becoming a geisha. The maiko is untouchable as she’s a work of art and her kimono was a splendid cobalt blue set against its gold screen backdrop. The maiko I witnessed sang, played table pastimes, and explained her yearning to enter this dedicated profession based on a wish to feel fully feminine and traditional.

I recommend going early to Kyoto’s famed Golden Pavilion, perhaps with a coach tour, to avoid the crowds to engender the contemplation that the setting demands. With stunning architecture and landscaping it was originally the retirement villa of a statesman before becoming a Buddhist temple. There’s gold foil on lacquer on the upper two levels, a charmingly detached teahouse, and a pond garden with its reflection perfect for a reflective mind. The stillness and placement of the trees with moss growing up into the bark give a pure sense of oneness and harmony.

Next I saw the Nijo-Jo Castle. As I trod on the floorboards, the sound of nightingales was mimicked: a former effective alarm system similar to the geese in ancient Rome. For the castle was the home of the Shogun who sat apart and above the others, with the exception of the hall where he received the Emperor’s legates when he sat beneath them. The interior has rooms whose beauty is in the coffered ceilings and the gold leaf screens of tigers and geese, herons and peacocks, and even leopards as they were once believed to be female tigers.

The coach tour stopped next at the Imperial Palace, residence to the Emperor until 1869, with its large walled rectangular complex complete with carriage porches and waiting rooms, halls for state ceremonies and imperial audiences, and an exquisite garden with a meandering stream spanned by earthen and stone bridges. The spacious inner courtyards touched me with their perfectly raked gravel exuding an austere stillness.

I came next to stay at the Hotel Kanra (www.hotelkanra.jp), well-located close to both the river and the station and right beside the mammoth Higashi Hongan-ji temple. The hotel’s front doors gracefully opened to a foyer decorated in Zen style with stunning lanterns and a beautiful bonsai tree. I loved my room, my ‘zen den’. All aesthetically pleasing as it was like a house with its own little garden and with the corridor effectively becoming an indoor street. Simplicity at its most gratifying. It had elegant sliding shutters, low seating for crouched eating, slated bathroom flooring, and an onsen style bath. Here I felt I had a true Japanese experience.