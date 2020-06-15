Copenhagen: A Metropolis For The People

On his website, Gehl mentions Copenhagen’s 2009 mission called A Metropolis for People – inspired by the ideas he espouses. The government sought to achieve three main aims: to get people to walk more, spend more time in public spaces, and escape from their ‘private cocoons’. All this sounds surprisingly appealing, even to the introverts among us who love escaping to our homes. Today, being able to go for a walk in a beautiful green area to recharge batteries and enjoy conversation with colleagues and friends during break time sounds appealing and necessary for our healing.

Public Life Studies

In Brighton, one public life study showed that the number of pedestrians rose by 62% after a street was converted into a pedestrian-priority zone. To make meaningful change after COVID-19, architects will need to map, trace, track, and photograph daily activities. They will have to take test walks to look for problems in movement and find potentials for change.

A myriad of investigations will be necessary if architects and planners are to understand how needs, psyches, and human interactions have changed after the pandemic. It may be in the best interest of urban planners, for instance, to design cities that aid in the maintenance of social distancing. However, once the pandemic is under control, the need for connection – or at least for public space we can enjoy in proximity to others – may intensify. The future is uncertain and decisions cannot be made without profound study into the best interests of society.

More Sustainable Living

Gehl and other architects believe that the desire for more sustainable movement through cities will continue more intensely in the post-COVID world. Thus, smart cities will incorporate more bike lanes. There is also likely to be a downtrend in cruising and flying, and architecture will have to respond for a higher demand in local and national tourism. Store architecture and design will also need to change. The health scare has seen a significant paradigm shift in the way people shop, with more becoming accustomed to online transactions. Stores will need to be lively, and inviting and appealing storefront design can help owners achieve this aim.