The Larios Diez, the fifth in the province of Málaga, is part of the Vincci Group’s ambitious national and international expansion strategy. It is the most central of the Group’s Málaga hotels. The Vincci Selección Posada del Patio 5* and the Vincci Málaga 4* are also in the city though not within the Old Town. The Group’s other two hotels are in Marbella (the Vincci Selección Estrella del Mar 5*) and Benalmádena (the Vincci Selección Aleysa 5*).

The Hotel is testimony to the Group’s passion for converting old, architectural treasures into beautifully restored buildings that form part of the City’s vital energy. It is housed in a building that dates back to 1821 and belonged to Almacenes Gómez Raggio (one of the biggest storehouses in the province) from the start of the 20th century until almost its end.