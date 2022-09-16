Vincci Hoteles, the famed group with a portfolio comprising 41 hotels in Spain, Portugal, Tunisia, and Greece, recently opened the brand-new Vincci Larios Diez 4* in Málaga’s most emblematic street, Calle Larios. ‘Diez’ refers to the building’s number on this iconic pedestrian street, which is one of the City’s most famous shopping and gastronomic havens. For tourists and Malagueños alike, Calle Larios is often the first stop prior to visiting the Málaga Cathedral, the Museo Carmen Thyssen and the Picasso Museum, the Roman Amphitheatre, the Teatro Cervantes, and many more must-see sites.
Photography Courtesy of Vincci Hoteles
The Larios Diez, the fifth in the province of Málaga, is part of the Vincci Group’s ambitious national and international expansion strategy. It is the most central of the Group’s Málaga hotels. The Vincci Selección Posada del Patio 5* and the Vincci Málaga 4* are also in the city though not within the Old Town. The Group’s other two hotels are in Marbella (the Vincci Selección Estrella del Mar 5*) and Benalmádena (the Vincci Selección Aleysa 5*).
The Hotel is testimony to the Group’s passion for converting old, architectural treasures into beautifully restored buildings that form part of the City’s vital energy. It is housed in a building that dates back to 1821 and belonged to Almacenes Gómez Raggio (one of the biggest storehouses in the province) from the start of the 20th century until almost its end.
Architect, Ignacio Ruiz Rivas, was entrusted with the global design project and with the restoration of the original facade that graces the first floor of the building. Group Plan, meanwhile, took charge of the interiors, giving priority to the special location of the Hotel and to natural lighting. High ceilings abound and the entrance hallway is flanked by two vertiginous vertical textiles that welcome guests and lead to the reception.
The Vincci Larios Diez 4* measures 3,500m2 and is divided into seven floors, with a total of 76 rooms distributed between the first and fifth floors. There are various accommodation types to choose from, with the smallest measuring around 22m2. An ideal room if you are on a special getaway is one of the 10 double rooms with a terrace – some look out onto the Cathedral. For something a little larger, consider an exclusive superior room, located on the highest floor and boasting 33m2 of space, a 29m2 terrace, and features like a hydromassage bath to relax in after a day of sightseeing. Discerning clients will enjoy the ‘Essence’ service, which entitles them to personalised attention and exclusive advantages.
The sixth floor is home to El Taller de Larios 10 – a restaurant with a terrace that serves clients non-stop, serving buffet and à la carte breakfasts, lunch, and dinner. Its menu comprises seasonal produce and top-quality products, as well as drinks and cocktails. It boasts a dynamic design, its black-and-white geometric flooring being married to natural wood and aged mirrors on the ceiling. Its gorgeous terrace is the ideal spot from which to contemplate the beauty of the Cathedral.
The Vincci Larios Diez 4* is the perfect place to capture the essence of Málaga on foot. Imagine a day that begins with a hearty breakfast and continues with a walk to the home where Picasso was born in the Plaza de la Merced. Next up, why not enjoy lunch in the city and a theatrical show or ballet performance at the Teatro de Cervantes? Finally, you can dress up for dinner at the hotel overlooking the stunning architecture of this old but lively city that is very much young at heart.