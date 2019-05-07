Modern Has Been Around for a While

The problem with anything ‘modern’ or even avant-garde is that it is by definition of a fleeting nature. What is modern today becomes contemporary and ultimately even ‘old’, or worse still, ‘old fashioned’. A truly outstanding example of any style can be considered to stand the test of time and become a classic, but what do you call something new once it has ceased to be new? It may still be magnificent and inspiring, but it is no longer new. You see the problem…

The fact is that though we tend to think of anything modern as the latest thing, or ideally forward-looking and futuristic, the whole concept of modern design has a rich history to look back upon. It’s hard to say exactly when people began to describe their latest styles in this way, but architectural theory traces the movement to its early origins at the beginning of the 20th century and the inspiration behind it to the enlightened worldview of the late 18th century. The latter’s quest for rationality and knowledge certainly spurred great advances in science, social thought and, ultimately, in design too, producing observations of the world around us out of which new movements – political as well as stylistic – were born.

In fact, the two are seldom divisible, even when you consider schools as far removed as Neo Romanticism or the Arts and Crafts Movement on the one hand and Machinism or Brutalism on the other. Diametrically opposed in their world vision, they alternately attempted to give shape to their utopian visions or harsh realism through the structures they designed and the societies they would have created through the planning of towns and cities. Where proto-modern movements such as Art Nouveau and Neo Romanticism rejected modernity and desired to return to an idealised vision of a gentler world, others embraced the advance of modern technology as both inevitable and desirable.