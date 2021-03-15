The area between Málaga and Sotogrande has always been a holiday hotspot, with the resorts established in the 60s and 70s, such as Torremolinos and Fuengirola, home to a plethora of high-rise 3- and 4-star hotels, but the area further west, encompassing resorts and towns such as Mijas, Marbella, Estepona and Benahavís, offers a very different feel, with some of Europe’s very best hotels, together with some of the finest leisure, retail and sporting amenities available in the Mediterranean.

This area, which receives an average of 320 days sunshine per year, has become a magnet for second homeowners over the last 20 years, especially since the advent of low-cost air travel with the likes of EasyJet and Ryanair, which has created plentiful and great-value commuter routes from virtually every European city. Many of these property investors have taken the plunge entirely by moving to the Costa del Sol on a permanent basis, drawn by the outdoor lifestyle, high-quality international schools and the improved connectivity and accessibility.

The lockdown in 2020 has actually fuelled the already exiting desire of thousands more potential visitors and emigrés to Spain. Dispirited and depressed, most of the Northern European population is desperate for at least a holiday in the sun, and perhaps a longer stay! With the advent of home-working and flexible working practices, many people are seriously looking at basing themselves somewhere warmer and with a better lifestyle on a full-time basis. After all, why work from home in Middlesbrough or Mannheim, when you can do so from the comfort of your own home in warm and welcoming Marbella?!