Multnomah Falls, The United States

I can think of few spots in the world that are quite as picture-postcard perfect as the bridge looking out to Multnomah Falls. Dropping 189 spectacular metres, it is the tallest in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon. Fed by both rainfall and snowmelt, it reaches its maximum volume in the spring – the season in which wildflowers grace nearby trails. Hike to the bridge and bring a pair of binoculars to spot nearby wildlife. You can also catch a lovely view from the lower viewing platform, or take on the vertiginous 265m hike to the upper viewpoint. It has the world’s highest flow rate (28 million litres travel down the falls every second) and it is also one of the fastest moving falls, making it a vital hydropower source. If simply feeling the cold spray of the falls makes you feel nervous, take note – five people have taken tightrope walks over the Falls, and one of them was blindfolded!