We may not know exactly why water makes us feel calmer, more spiritual, and happier, but the human desire to walk by the sea, dip into a sparkling lake, or look out onto a peaceful body of water, is universal. Ask any human being to dream up a perfect relaxing getaway and their mind will instantly conjure up water in some form.
Of the many forms that exist, one that is arguably most associated with beauty and grace, is the waterfall. The constant collision of water molecules also results in the surrounding air being beneficially negatively charged. If you are excited about the return to freedom and you are planning your next vacation, these beauties may inspire you.
Niagara Falls, Canada and the United States
This is officially the most Instagrammed waterfall in the world, boasting a whopping three million hashtags and it draws over 12 million visitors a year. Known since the 1880s as ‘the honeymoon capital of the world’, it comprises three waterfalls and straddles the border between the U.S. and Canada.
Veliki Slap, Croatia
If you were still questioning whether or not a visit to Croatia was worth it, check out the Veliki Slap (or ‘Big Fall’), located in the water-filled oasis that is the Plitvice Lakes National Park. This fall is over 76.2m high, but its beauty lies not so much in its length as in its breadth and intricacy. Plitvice is divided into upper and lower lake areas, which boast lakes and waterfalls of all sizes. While you are there, head to Pevalekovi Slapovi – a semi-circular crest of falls which flow over a beautifully pristine pool that is surrounded by a lush forest.
Seljalandsfoss, Iceland
In my view, the best waterfalls are the ones you can get close to without any fear. Seljalandsfoss, with its 60m drop, is one of them; you can walk to the base or hike to the top upon a verdant hillside. During warmer months, you can walk along a narrow trail behind the falls to appreciate the full majesty of the water. For a really pretty recording of this waterfall, check out Justin Bieber’s music video for I’ll Show You.
Tibumana Waterfall, Indonesia
Bali is known as the waterfall lover’s paradise because there are so many incredible natural water-filled escapes just minutes from Ubud. Tibumana is a good choice for those seeking a spiritual experience. As you can freely bathe in the pool below and feel the gentle fall of the water, it is easy to feel like you are part of something greater than yourself.
Staubbach Falls, Switzerland
It is easy to see why Tolkien was so inspired by the majesty of the Swiss mountain ranges and waterfalls, so much so that many passages in Lord of the Rings are said to be inspired on his visits to this impressive land of mountains and lakes. Staubbach Falls in Lauterbrunnen are the quintessential Swiss falls for many reasons. For one, they fall from a lofty height of 297m. There is a marked path that allows visitors to walk behind the fall, and the sensation of the power and coolness of the water is a must-experience sensation if you are in this small mountainside village.
Iguazú Falls, Brazil and Argentina
Iguazú, the world’s largest waterfall system, csovers 2.7km of land between Brazil and Argentina. Legend says that a God once wanted to marry a beautiful woman called Naipí. She was already in love with a human, Tarobá, and the young couple decided to escape. The God grew angry and ‘broke’ the river, creating the deep falls so the young couple were doomed to death. The God had a great eye for design, having created 275 falls in total. ‘Devil’s throat’ bears a gracefully curved shape with 14 falls dropping to a height of 107m. The falls have an eternal rainbow on one side, caused by the refraction of light against the mist. You can view this natural wonder from the Brazilian side or the Argentinean side. The former offers a better panoramic view, but the latter has more paths for walking and allows for appreciation of the individual cascades.
Multnomah Falls, The United States
I can think of few spots in the world that are quite as picture-postcard perfect as the bridge looking out to Multnomah Falls. Dropping 189 spectacular metres, it is the tallest in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon. Fed by both rainfall and snowmelt, it reaches its maximum volume in the spring – the season in which wildflowers grace nearby trails. Hike to the bridge and bring a pair of binoculars to spot nearby wildlife. You can also catch a lovely view from the lower viewing platform, or take on the vertiginous 265m hike to the upper viewpoint. It has the world’s highest flow rate (28 million litres travel down the falls every second) and it is also one of the fastest moving falls, making it a vital hydropower source. If simply feeling the cold spray of the falls makes you feel nervous, take note – five people have taken tightrope walks over the Falls, and one of them was blindfolded!
Victoria Falls, Zambia and Zimbabwe
It is one of David Livingstone’s most amazing discoveries and it is also one of the Seven Wonders of the World. These falls are 1,708m wide and 108m high and they are the largest curtain of flowing water on the planet (they are twice as high as the Niagara Falls and 1.5 times wider). Around 75 per cent of the Falls can be seen from the Zimbabwean side, while the remaining 25 per cent can be viewed from the Zambian side. When the light of the full moon hits the Falls, they form a stunning lunar rainbow that is the stuff dream photographs are made of.
Tukad Cepung, Indonesia
Another waterfall in Indonesia in such a small list? Why not? What makes Tukad Cepung worthy of commentary is that it is located inside a cave. Sometimes, when the sun’s rays hit the glistening water, a delicate rainbow forms, adding an ethereal feel to the already spiritually charged area. Unlike all other waterfalls in Bali, the water does not fall into a river or stream. It simply drops into its crystalline pool from a cliff, coming into view after you climb down a small set of steps.