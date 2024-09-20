It takes conviction to follow a clear yet distinct path when others head in the opposite direction. Zoco Home was founded from a passion for comfortable living surrounded by natural materials such as quality wood, stone, marble, iron, ratan, and fabrics. What’s more, the philosophy behind the store and the collection of furnishings that has become its calling card is all about creating a comfortable, elegant living environment that is in harmony both with its natural and cultural environment. “Living in this part of the world, with its gorgeous sunlight, views, nature, and its rich cultural and architectural heritage, it seems wrong to not be inspired by it when we design and create collections,” says Johanna Weckstrom, founder of Zoco Home.

Where many of the very modern, minimalist styles can truly impress the eye yet have a distinctly generic look and feel about them that sometimes seems a little out of place, here the interior and exterior decors created by the Zoco Home Interior Design Studio feel right at home in the Spanish surroundings. “Though some of the inspiration comes from other, compatible places such as Morocco, Ibiza, and Mexico, much of the visual references that go into the design and materials of the furniture and decorative pieces naturally come from our own surroundings here in southern Spain, so it’s perhaps not surprising that they fit so well in local homes.”

This is true of more rustic properties but also of very modern ones, as the undeniable touch of Scandinavian design sophistication ensures that the offering of Zoco Home is always fresh and up-to-date as well. “It combines very well with avant-garde elements in a modern home, and often accentuates the Marbella lifestyle and Andalusian feeling that comes in through all those large windows and their views.” This creates a harmony between house and setting, home life, and the surrounding lifestyle and culture that gives décors by Zoco Home such a fluidly appealing look and feel. Intuitively, it just seems right.