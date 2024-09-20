There are trends and there are classics. The first is highly in favour for a while, then fades; the second remains evergreen in its elegance and appeal. There are different ways of creating a timeless style, and Zoco Home has perfected the natural way.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of Zoco Home
It takes conviction to follow a clear yet distinct path when others head in the opposite direction. Zoco Home was founded from a passion for comfortable living surrounded by natural materials such as quality wood, stone, marble, iron, ratan, and fabrics. What’s more, the philosophy behind the store and the collection of furnishings that has become its calling card is all about creating a comfortable, elegant living environment that is in harmony both with its natural and cultural environment. “Living in this part of the world, with its gorgeous sunlight, views, nature, and its rich cultural and architectural heritage, it seems wrong to not be inspired by it when we design and create collections,” says Johanna Weckstrom, founder of Zoco Home.
Where many of the very modern, minimalist styles can truly impress the eye yet have a distinctly generic look and feel about them that sometimes seems a little out of place, here the interior and exterior decors created by the Zoco Home Interior Design Studio feel right at home in the Spanish surroundings. “Though some of the inspiration comes from other, compatible places such as Morocco, Ibiza, and Mexico, much of the visual references that go into the design and materials of the furniture and decorative pieces naturally come from our own surroundings here in southern Spain, so it’s perhaps not surprising that they fit so well in local homes.”
This is true of more rustic properties but also of very modern ones, as the undeniable touch of Scandinavian design sophistication ensures that the offering of Zoco Home is always fresh and up-to-date as well. “It combines very well with avant-garde elements in a modern home, and often accentuates the Marbella lifestyle and Andalusian feeling that comes in through all those large windows and their views.” This creates a harmony between house and setting, home life, and the surrounding lifestyle and culture that gives décors by Zoco Home such a fluidly appealing look and feel. Intuitively, it just seems right.
Shop And Design Projects
Zoco Home is both a shop – in Mijas and Marbella – where you can come and select individual furniture pieces such as sofas, chairs, chaises longue, tables, dining sets, cupboards, lamps, carpets, beds, and more, including outdoor furniture. “We complete this collection with smaller decorative items, and can help you to blend it together or also flow in with other design styles,” says Johanna, who also provides entire made-to-measure kitchens in the now iconic Zoco Home style.
Most of the items on display are designed and made specifically by Zoco Home itself, which means that they are created to fit around your property, not the other way around. “This is especially true of our interior design projects, which in themselves have expanded into entire renovation and construction projects. It’s a field we have become increasingly specialised in, and now we also include micro cement building, which adds so much to the range of practical and design possibilities, as well as fitting our boho design style like a glove. It just adds the finishing touch that transforms a home from nice but a little generic to something full of its own character and style.”
Johanna and her team pay a lot of attention to the selection of materials, taking their time to choose the right types of wood, fabrics, and other natural building blocks for the interior and exterior pieces they create. “One thing that stands out about Zoco Home furnishing is the natural feel and the quality, and this has formed the building block around which we approach interior design and renovation projects, and seek to create special ambiences that capture the outdoor, sun-filled lifestyle of this region.”
From Marbella And Tarifa To Beyond
The range and scope of such projects keeps growing, and has long since expanded from the Costa del Sol to include other parts of Spain, Europe, and further afield. “It is gratifying to see that our interpretation of Mediterranean styles with a contemporary Scandinavian touch is catching the eye in places such as Greece, Ibiza, Mallorca, Miami, Jordan, and parts of southern France and Italy, exactly where much of our inspiration has come from,” says Johanna. “We’re being asked to decorate and renovate homes in such evocative settings, but our core ‘home’ area remains the Costa del Sol, and its lovely neighbour, the Costa de la Luz, where Zoco Home styles and the local setting come together in a way that is just dreamy.”
Casa Padre is a stunning remake of an historic old Tarifa house, spanning three floors with a rooftop terrace, right in the heart of the old town. It embodies the same spirit of being at one with the natural elements, creating a relaxed, harmonious, ‘chilled out’ setting that reflects its cultural location and views. “The building is in the midst of old town Tarifa, directly overlooking a wonderfully ‘organic’ church that is the opposite of sterile. We took all of this in, breathed in the salty air of the nearby sea, and felt Tarifa absorb us. Then we thought ‘I’ve got it’ and set to work. The picture was clear. We designed and renovated according to this mental image and the result is Casa Padre, a restoration project I’m very pleased with and which we believe truly embodies what Tarifa is all about.”
The result is a comfortable, stylish, practical and very special property whose true sophistication comes exactly from the fact that it interacts so well with the rustic chic of its surroundings. “It works so well together, adds a sense of drama to the terrace environment and the views, and if it’s impressive by day it’s completely evocative at night,” says Johanna, whose ability to conjure up ambiences of this kind and dress them with specially designed furniture collections is what sets Zoco Home apart.
