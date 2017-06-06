Top Schools in Marbella

We approach Aloha College, Laude San Pedro International College, the Sotogrande International School and Swans International School inviting them to answer important questions on career guidance for pupils.



ALOHA COLLEGE

1 How do you guide students towards selecting the right career path? Tell us about your career development program.

2 How do you aid students with finding possible scholarships or grants they may be eligible for?

3 What opportunities do you offer students for internships/practical learning?

4 What guidance is available for students with particularly high aptitudes in certain areas (including core subjects, sports and the arts)?

5 How do you motivate students to undertake further education at university?

6 What advice/opportunities do you offer students who do not wish to attend a further educational institution but who are perhaps interested in pursuing a trade?

7 What are some of the most in-demand university courses these days?

1 In the secondary section, (age 11 to 18), students begin their career development through their PSHE (Personal, Social and Health Education) programme. Their tutor helps them to identify areas that they are strong in, and leads a range of discussions to support them in considering careers and courses in which they may be interested.

To give students a flavour of entrepreneurship, they participate in an Enterprise Fair in Years 7, 8 and 9. In Year 8, one of our partnership organisations from the UK offers an activity called ‘Chocolate Challenge’, in which students work in teams to design, develop and market a product and then pitch this to the senior leadership team of the school.

All students are assessed using psychometric tests at the ages of 11, 14 and 16. These tests not only identify academic potential, but also give teachers, students and parents an insight into areas where they are most likely to be successful as well as how they best learn in class.

At the age of 14, students are asked to make their first option choices for IGCSE. After an assembly with Heads of Department and then a parent question and answer session, all students are counselled by a member of the senior leadership team. In this session, a discussion about future aspirations, both academic and vocational, takes place, and students are guided towards option subjects that best suit them.

At the age of 16, a professionally qualified guidance team delivers support to students through a mix of online psychometric profiling (similar to those used for university and graduate recruitment), face-to-face guidance discussions, up-to-date careers information and resources, a careers helpline for ongoing support, skills workshops and career insight events.

2 Our careers department informs students and parents about scholarships or grants available for further education. As some universities also have bursaries available, students are given all the necessary information about them. The same information is given for specialist schemes such as sponsorships for many subjects…

Read the full report online here

www.aloha-college.com

www.laudesanpedro.com

www.sis.ac

www.swansschoolinternational.es