A lot is said about luxurious furniture and decoration, but in a climate such as ours, where a significant part of the year revolves around outdoor living, the décor of your garden and terrace areas is just as important. Moreover, so much more is demanded of it – beauty, style, comfort, functionality, durability and the need to be the inspiration for a lifestyle. Blending all of that together is an art.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Kevin Horn
A lot is said about luxurious furniture and decoration, but in a climate such as ours, where a significant part of the year revolves around outdoor living, the décor of your garden and terrace areas is just as important. Moreover, so much more is demanded of it – beauty, style, comfort, functionality, durability and the need to be the inspiration for a lifestyle. Blending all of that together is an art.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Kevin Horn
Casa Bodhi is an oasis of luxury and tranquillity in the heart of Elviria, a nine-bedroom private hotel surrounded by the greenery of a lush garden. Inside, it is superbly stylish, the touch of a skilled designer clearly visible in the private suites, bathrooms, and tasteful lounge and relaxing areas. This elegant retreat on the east side of Marbella is the creation of Annoeska Winkelaar, an interior designer from Holland who first moved to Marbella five years ago. “I split my time between Marbella and Belgium,” says the design-focused entrepreneur who began her career in office furniture.
“Who knew that I would be running a boutique in Marbella,” laughs Annoeska, who has applied her styling skills to create a superbly inviting environment for her guests. “Casa Bodhi is a place to come and relax, recharge and enjoy, complete with a gym and a spa, Wellness Bodhina. It is a peaceful retreat from which to set out and make the most of Marbella but also find privacy and tranquillity.” The gardens, pool and terraces form part of this, and they have received the same level of care and attention as the interior spaces. “I love outdoor decoration as much as working on interiors, and in a setting such as Marbella it’s just as important.”
“Casa Bodhi is a place to come and relax, recharge and enjoy, complete with a gym and a spa, Wellness Bodhina. It is a peaceful retreat from which to set out and make the most of Marbella but also find privacy and tranquillity.”
Royal Botania At Casa Bodhi
But there is something else about Casa Bodhi, a concept that is rather unique. “Ours is a special hotel where luxury hospitality and high-end design come together,” says Annoeska. “In addition to offering an exclusive stay, our guests can enjoy a living showroom, as Casa Bodhi’s exterior spaces are a gallery of what can be created with Royal Botania outdoor furniture.” The company founded some 30 years ago has become known as the Rolls-Royce of garden furniture, and it is perfect for the climate and lifestyle of southern Spain. “It’s a dynamic concept, which ensures that Casa Bodhi is constantly evolving, especially in its garden, poolside, terrace, and patio décor.”
Guests inspired by this experience can also order pieces or entire outdoor styling for themselves, including a range of planters, parasols, and exterior lighting designed and made by the brand’s own specialist craftsmen. The result is an exclusive garden design collection that blends sumptuous style with the kind of durability needed to withstand the elements. “If you think of it, making garden decoration that stays beautiful is quite a challenge, but Royal Botania do it with such flair that I fell in love with the brand years ago and have used it in many of my interior design projects.” As the exclusive representative of the brand in Spain, Annoeska has made Marbella its centre of operations.
“Our local climate and way of life cry out for a level of outdoor furnishing that matches what you can achieve indoors, and this brand delivers it, as we showcase in revolving collections at Casa Bodhi. I feel that the boutique villa provides the ideal living showroom that not only displays the products but also makes it possible to use and interact with them.” This applies not only to guests but also to the architects and interior designers that Annoeska works closely with. “They include the likes of Blackshaw, iDDomus and Lijumi, who visit the latest collections and bring their clients with them, sometimes staying for a cup of coffee or a light meal, and this adds to the ‘living showroom’ concept that we’ve created.”
Creating An Experience
At a time when elegance was largely confined to interior spaces, founder Kris van Puyvelde started transforming outdoor areas into luxury, refined extensions of the home. He called his new brand Royal Botania, but the vision extended beyond quality and style to also include a natural focus from the outset, as shown in a preference for organic materials such as wood, fabrics, and ceramics. The designs have evolved with the times, but Royal Botania’s furniture pieces provide a sensory experience that aims to be in harmony with the natural setting they find themselves in, and the brand also works hard to optimise sustainability.
The company participates in a reforestation project in Thailand, where Royal Botania itself has been responsible for the planting of over 250,000 teak trees. “The commitment to sustainable development is as strong as the brand’s dedication to quality, which shows in the choice of materials, the designs, and of course the standards, processes of production, and quality control. Royal Botania applies a very high degree of skilled craftsmanship in combination with the kind of modern technology that ensures the durability and sustained stylishness of the pieces in highly varied weather conditions,” says Annoeska, “and this makes it a pleasure to work with for interior designers.”
“Above all, it’s about producing a setting, an ambience. We believe that the right design and ambiance are critical in setting the scene for special experiences. Through our partnership with Royal Botania, we provide guests with luxury, comfort, and serenity while also showcasing what can be accomplished with outdoor decoration these days.”
INFO
Tel: (+34) 634 247 566 (EN, NL, DE)
Tel: (+34) 640 524 095 (EN, ES)
Email: info@royal-botania.es
www.royalbotania-marbella.es
www.casabodhi.com