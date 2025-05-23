Royal Botania At Casa Bodhi

But there is something else about Casa Bodhi, a concept that is rather unique. “Ours is a special hotel where luxury hospitality and high-end design come together,” says Annoeska. “In addition to offering an exclusive stay, our guests can enjoy a living showroom, as Casa Bodhi’s exterior spaces are a gallery of what can be created with Royal Botania outdoor furniture.” The company founded some 30 years ago has become known as the Rolls-Royce of garden furniture, and it is perfect for the climate and lifestyle of southern Spain. “It’s a dynamic concept, which ensures that Casa Bodhi is constantly evolving, especially in its garden, poolside, terrace, and patio décor.”

Guests inspired by this experience can also order pieces or entire outdoor styling for themselves, including a range of planters, parasols, and exterior lighting designed and made by the brand’s own specialist craftsmen. The result is an exclusive garden design collection that blends sumptuous style with the kind of durability needed to withstand the elements. “If you think of it, making garden decoration that stays beautiful is quite a challenge, but Royal Botania do it with such flair that I fell in love with the brand years ago and have used it in many of my interior design projects.” As the exclusive representative of the brand in Spain, Annoeska has made Marbella its centre of operations.

“Our local climate and way of life cry out for a level of outdoor furnishing that matches what you can achieve indoors, and this brand delivers it, as we showcase in revolving collections at Casa Bodhi. I feel that the boutique villa provides the ideal living showroom that not only displays the products but also makes it possible to use and interact with them.” This applies not only to guests but also to the architects and interior designers that Annoeska works closely with. “They include the likes of Blackshaw, iDDomus and Lijumi, who visit the latest collections and bring their clients with them, sometimes staying for a cup of coffee or a light meal, and this adds to the ‘living showroom’ concept that we’ve created.”