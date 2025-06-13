Crystal

Mesopotamia is regarded as the cradle of an industry that is almost four millennia old, and the oldest known fragment of crystal found here was dated to 1,400 BCE. It later also spread to China, India, Europe, and eventually across the globe, but today the most revered names in the creation of fine quality crystalware are almost exclusively European, many of them known around the world and regarded as the pinnacle of luxury in their field. One of the oldest of these is the Compagnie des Cristalleries de Saint Louis, now known as Saint Louis and owned by Hermès.

Founded in 1586, Saint Louis worked by royal commission and led crystal production in Europe, laying the foundations for other renowned French crystal makers such as La Rochère, Daum, Christofle, Lalique, and Baccarat. Where René Lalique became famous for his Art Nouveau-inspired glass jewellery and decorative creations, Christofle and Baccarat create some of the most exquisite tableware in the world. This is also true of Val Saint Lambert, a luxury manufacturer from Belgium that was founded by a French master craftsman at Napoleon’s initiative.

You see, the great general and statesman had an eye for business as well, and customers of this purveyor of beautiful, coloured glass have been grateful ever since. But it isn’t France alone that has a reputation for fine quality crystal, as perhaps the oldest of all manufacturers of crystalware is Bohemia, an institution in the field since the Middle Ages. Its characteristic designs spawned brands such as Moser and inspired other great names, such as Rogaska of Slovenia and Swarovski of Austria – the largest of all crystal producers – Waterford from Ireland, and Atlantis from Portugal, each known for its unique signature style. In a Bentley, you will likely be sipping Champagne from a Cumbria Crystal, as it is a purveyor to the famous brand of luxury cars. In fact, in the days of classic motoring about a century ago, many a wealthy owner of a luxurious limousine would commission his own bonnet mascot – often designed and crafted by crystal artists such as René Lalique.