Brasserie Astoria - Where The Difference Is In The Detail

Local entrepreneur Eric Ebbing has joined forces with Swedish Masterchef Björn Frantzén in bringing Brasserie Astoria to Marbella. Frantzén’s eponymous restaurant in Stockholm holds three Michelin Stars as does his Zén eatery in Singapore. He has also started a Nordic culinary revolution in Dubai with FZN, which has just been awarded three Michelin Stars. The latest venture in the heart of Nueva Andalucía brings all his experience to bear, complemented by a hand-picked team who have all shone in numerous previous establishments.

General Manager Robin Eriksson attributes the success of the group of restaurants to the quality of the food, the level of the service, the unique atmosphere, and the curated drinks offering – especially the cocktails. Here the emphasis is on finesse and in delivering everything with aplomb.

The new venue is the result of a complete reformation of premises on famous restaurant strip Avenida del Prado. An extensive terrace with outstanding views supports a myriad of table arrangements, rectangular, round, and square, with a signature seating area in a partially enclosed circular gold metallic framework, special tables for close romantic encounters, and an impressive bar at its end. Here Brasse Wallefelt, Head Barman and mixologist extraordinaire is to be found shaking up cocktails that are guaranteed to get the party going. The interior of the restaurant, meanwhile, features a number of nicely enclosed seating arrangements, the DJ booth, another large bar for colder evenings, and the impressive open kitchen with multiple kitchen staff engaged in a hive of activity.