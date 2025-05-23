Having many years of experience in real estate gives you a clear insight into what buyers want. Sean Woolley of property agents Cloud Nine Spain, renowned Belgian architect Gie Wollaert, and off-site construction specialists Arkitech have put this know-how together to create a unique collaboration that designs properties to the known requirements of buyers – and all within a much shorter build time. The result is Horizon 1, the first project of The Horizon Collection.
Words Michel Cruz, Photography Courtesy Of The Horizon Collection
“I’ve been searching for properties to match clients’ specifications for 24 years,” says Sean Woolley, founder of Marbella real estate agency Cloud Nine Spain. “Over that time, you develop a real sense not only of what buyers want, but also how tastes, preferences, and requirements change over time. In principle, they are a reflection of changes in lifestyle and expectations, and the more you understand this the more you realise that – like fashion or car design – what is available is not always entirely in tune with what consumers would ideally like. I have been faced time and again with buyers who, in spite of a good budget, struggled to find exactly what they wanted. So, we started thinking that it was about time to create homes that more closely match demand.”
A collaboration was born with kindred spirits, bringing Sean Woolley, Belgian architect Gie Wollaert, and innovative off-site construction experts Arkitech together in a joint project called The Horizon Collection. “With it, we address key points that make successful property searches difficult, and at times frustrating, for property buyers on this coast,” says Sean. “The first is to offer the best possible combination of quality, amenities, and price.”
A Luxury Villa Ready In 10-12 Months
One of the key USPs of Horizon 1 is the fact that it does offer a lot, and it manages to do this thanks to an inspired architectural design that uses space very effectively and reduces construction costs. “We use an off-site construction system that is considerably quicker – meaning that a villa can be ready in nine months, instead of two years. This reduces costs, avoids the huge build delays caused by a shortage of qualified workers, and is also a far more environmentally friendly way of producing homes, as everything is prepared under controlled conditions and you don’t have a horribly messy and polluting site to deal with – meaning no cranes, lorries, and noise that usually comes with it,” says Sean. “I’ve always been fascinated by architecture and especially homes built on hillside plots. Too often, architects and builders take the lazy option resulting in the sloping plots of land, which are often the most dramatic, being left by the wayside. However, these plots can often offer decent value for money and if the width of the plot allows it, we can create something that is truly spectacular.”
The key is the width, which makes it possible to design and build a linear home, with broad panoramic windows that take in the views. “The interior layout is also designed in such a way that so-called ‘dead spaces’ like corridors and large hallways are largely eliminated, and a distribution created where rooms flow seamlessly into one another while still maintaining intimacy and the identity of each area.” Architect Gie Wollaert has made the most of the sloping topography to create villas that appear to be ‘floating’ in mid-air, with spacious living areas on the ground floor and four bedrooms on the lower level, which communicates directly with the surrounding natural environment.
A Flexible Concept
“We’ve thought about it and using years of feedback from clients we’ve designed homes that offer a great deal of flexibility, enabling you to create working and/or relaxing spaces, areas for fitness, home entertainment, and more. We also offer a high degree of personalisation, so that we can create a beautifully crafted home that reflects our buyers’ individual tastes and preferences, as well as the practical functionalities to suit their lifestyle.” Easy maintenance and low upkeep costs are part of this formula, which also sees a choice for energy and resource-efficiency, with landscaping that is suited to the local climate and conditions.
One of the key features of Horizon 1 is the double infinity pool deck and outdoor living area with stunning views that forms the focal point for most buyers. “The villas are built within 10-12 months using modern time-saving methods that offer higher specifications for insulation, energy usage, and overall construction quality, and they are finished to a very high level. Buyers can also upgrade, however, for instance adding an outdoor kitchen or gymnasium, ensuring that these beautifully crafted homes are completed to buyers’ exact requirements but without the hassle and stress of a self-build project.
Villa Comfort And Penthouse Convenience
The design and build format provide the properties of The Horizon Collection with the comfort and space of a villa combined with the easy maintenance and lock-up convenience of a luxury penthouse apartment. The setting, another crucial element in finding the right home, is Monte Mayor, the luxurious country club in the hills near Los Flamingos. “We’re within the municipality of Benahavís, which means we benefit from its excellent urban planning and also technical infrastructure, but above all Monte Mayor stands out for its space, its spectacular nature and commanding views. You’re in a select country club with gated entrance and a charming little social hub complete with restaurant, grocery store, and a small collection of offices, even an art gallery, and though you’re just ten minutes from the coastal road and within easy reach of Benahavís, Estepona, and Marbella, this is a very lively and sociable community in one of the most up-and-coming residential areas of the Costa del Sol.”
The first part of The Horizon Collection is taking shape within this green villa suburb with its awe-inspiring sea and mountain views. “Standing here and taking in those vistas, it didn’t take long for the project to name itself,” says Sean, “and they have also provided much of the inspiration for a villa project that is just that little bit different from the rest. Why? Because we’ve literally designed these homes around the needs and wants of our buyers, which makes it like having the freedom of building your own home without any of the hassles – and I think the result is refreshing and just what the coast has been asking for.”
Horizon 1 is currently available at a price of €2.695.000.
