A Luxury Villa Ready In 10-12 Months

One of the key USPs of Horizon 1 is the fact that it does offer a lot, and it manages to do this thanks to an inspired architectural design that uses space very effectively and reduces construction costs. “We use an off-site construction system that is considerably quicker – meaning that a villa can be ready in nine months, instead of two years. This reduces costs, avoids the huge build delays caused by a shortage of qualified workers, and is also a far more environmentally friendly way of producing homes, as everything is prepared under controlled conditions and you don’t have a horribly messy and polluting site to deal with – meaning no cranes, lorries, and noise that usually comes with it,” says Sean. “I’ve always been fascinated by architecture and especially homes built on hillside plots. Too often, architects and builders take the lazy option resulting in the sloping plots of land, which are often the most dramatic, being left by the wayside. However, these plots can often offer decent value for money and if the width of the plot allows it, we can create something that is truly spectacular.”

The key is the width, which makes it possible to design and build a linear home, with broad panoramic windows that take in the views. “The interior layout is also designed in such a way that so-called ‘dead spaces’ like corridors and large hallways are largely eliminated, and a distribution created where rooms flow seamlessly into one another while still maintaining intimacy and the identity of each area.” Architect Gie Wollaert has made the most of the sloping topography to create villas that appear to be ‘floating’ in mid-air, with spacious living areas on the ground floor and four bedrooms on the lower level, which communicates directly with the surrounding natural environment.