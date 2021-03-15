As awareness continues to grow around the importance of reducing our impact on the planet, it can be hard to know where to begin and this can cause people to lose hope. To help us see that it doesn’t have to be difficult or complicated to make a positive change, the team at Eco Passion are sharing their ten-step plan to leading a more sustainable lifestyle.
Words: SARAH SPENCER, Founder of Eco Passion
As awareness continues to grow around the importance of reducing our impact on the planet, it can be hard to know where to begin and this can cause people to lose hope. To help us see that it doesn’t have to be difficult or complicated to make a positive change, the team at Eco Passion are sharing their ten-step plan to leading a more sustainable lifestyle.
Words: SARAH SPENCER, Founder of Eco Passion
1. Stop buying Bottled Water
Plastic water bottles are hugely wasteful, consuming massive quantities of oil and water to produce with most of them ending up in landfill. It’s easy to stop buying bottled water by simply drinking water from the tap, using a water filter if you need to, and taking a reusable water bottle with you when you’re out and about.
2. Take Reusable Bags To The Shops
Millions of plastic bags each year end up in landfill, breaking down to small, toxic particles which are bad for the environment. Many end-up in our oceans, and it’s estimated that 100,000 marine animals die each year due to ingesting plastic. So, stopping using plastic bags is one easy change to make. Reuse any you have until they break, recycle them properly and then purchase a few reusable bags. Get into the habit of taking them to the shops by leaving them in the boot of the car, or by the door and they will last you for years.
3. Reduce Your Meat Intake
According to Greenpeace, mass farming of cows, pigs and chickens generates as much greenhouse gas emissions as all cars, trucks and automobiles combined and we know the meat industry destroys vast amounts of forest per year for grazing pastures. We recommend becoming vegetarian, vegan or reducing the level of meat in your diet, by just a few meals per week, and encouraging others to do the same.
4. Recycle
Recycling is very important as waste has a huge negative impact on the natural environment. By recycling all your waste, you’re reducing the pollution it causes and helping to preserve natural resources, as recycling requires much less energy than making products from raw materials.
5. Reduce Your Carbon Emissions
Use the car less, choose leg power or public transport whenever possible and cut back on flights. Switch to sustainable energy sources where available.
6. Purge the Plastic From Your Bathroom
Our bathroom cabinets can contain a huge number of plastic bottles and so this is a great place to focus on as part of your fight against plastics. Step one is to use up what you have, clear out your cupboards and recycle the bottles. Step two is to find plastic-free alternatives – there are lots of options out there.
7. Make Your Kitchen an Eco-friendly Zone
Reduce plastics, adopt a zero-waste mindset and buy locally-grown food.
8. Switch Disposable Wipes for Reusables
There are lots of alternatives out there and it might take a few tries before you find the replacement that works for you, but think how you can reduce single use items like these which are difficult to dispose of.
9. Become a More Conscious Consumer
You can save money and reduce your impact on the environment simply by consuming less. Think before you buy and ask if you really need it. When you have to buy something, be an ethical consumer and shop local.
10. Grow Your Own
This will benefit your health and the environment. It avoids food and packaging waste and can help eliminate the pollution involved with transporting food.
INFO
ECO PASSION
To find out more about applying these changes to your life and becoming more sustainable, download Eco Passion’s free guide on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ecopassionspain. Visit www.ecopassion.es for more information and inspiration on how to buy eco-friendly products to help you on your journey.