2. Take Reusable Bags To The Shops

Millions of plastic bags each year end up in landfill, breaking down to small, toxic particles which are bad for the environment. Many end-up in our oceans, and it’s estimated that 100,000 marine animals die each year due to ingesting plastic. So, stopping using plastic bags is one easy change to make. Reuse any you have until they break, recycle them properly and then purchase a few reusable bags. Get into the habit of taking them to the shops by leaving them in the boot of the car, or by the door and they will last you for years.