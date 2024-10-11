Fine Dining

Our starters duly arrived and we savoured a plate of succulent Acorn-fed Iberian Ham, also tucking in to flavourful Ajo Blanco Malagueño, Fried Baby Squid with Lime and Ink Mayonnaise, a Trilogy of Red Tuna, and Matured Beef Slices with Smoked Cheese, Truffle and Crispy Bread. These turned out to be ideal for sharing and were a real joy to experience in such a lovely location.

By this time we were in the mood for lingering, and so we took our time in devouring our main course selections, consisting of Grilled Sole with Toasted Garlic which was expertly filleted tableside, Ventresca of Red Tuna, a melt-in-the-mouth Solomillo Rossini, Clams in Salsa Verde, and a delicious Green Salad with Spring Onion and Avocado. All of these dishes exceeded our expectations.

Prolonging our very enjoyable afternoon further, we capped a great lunch with a 35ºC Finca Pascualete retort Cheesecake, lemon sorbert, and coffee.

What else can we say other than “highly recommended”? Grupo Besaya has come up trumps once again with Malva Beach, which can operate even when the weather is not fine, with folding glass doors that open out to surround the core of the premises.