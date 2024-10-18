Sonic Physio, recently launched close to Puerto Marina in Benalmádena, is sparking a healthcare revolution through its groundbreaking physiotherapy and integrative medicine treatments.
Photography Courtesy Of Sonic Physio
Its founders opened the clinic because “There’s a growing need for innovative solutions to manage chronic pain, arthritis, back pain, and sports injuries without the need for surgeries. Sonic Physio integrates the latest technology, which stands out in the crowded healthcare industry. Non-invasive treatments are becoming more desirable for patients who want effective solutions without the risks of surgery or prolonged medication use. Providing advanced techniques that consider the whole body – rather than just the symptoms – can result in better, long-term outcomes for patients.”
The clinic offers cutting-edge, painless, and effective treatments, increasing its patients’ trust and satisfaction. It is staffed by a team of prestigious specialists in general medicine, traumatology, sports medicine, podiatry, and other disciplines. The sizeable clinic is continuously expanding and will soon include additional specialities like dermatology, urology, speech therapy, and psychology. One of its core values is to offer the most innovative techniques, including shock wave therapy, high-power laser treatment, TECAR therapy, QMD-cryothermal, and deep oscillation therapy. The clinic aims to provide top-notch physiotherapy, sports injury recovery solutions, and comprehensive integrative health approaches to enhance patients’ well-being.
Sonic Physio embraces a holistic care model that goes beyond treating isolated symptoms; it addresses the entire person. The clinic treats musculoskeletal problems, but also offers hope for conditions like kidney issues, prostatitis, and erectile dysfunction. Far from just working to alleviate pain, Sonic Physio staff are committed to taking a curative and reinvigorating approach. The clinic leverages advanced technological innovations, including the following treatments:
- Pressotherapy: This treatment acts on the lymphatic and venous systems. It comprises a wrap covering the area to be treated (including the legs, buttocks or abdomen) and an air compressor system. Pressure is applied in a controlled manner, alternating compression and relaxation, to activate the lymphatic and/or venous systems. It is used to treat lymphedema, fluid retention, venous return issues, and varicose veins, as well as to eliminate toxins.
- Shock Waves: a non-invasive treatment involving the application of alternating positive and negative pressure phases with a sufficient tensile force to cause cavitation in a fluid. Indications include plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, delayed healing, and more. This treatment is used widely in regenerative medicine, musculoskeletal rehabilitation (to treat inflammation and other processes), and pain relief. It is also widely used to disintegrate kidney and pancreatic stones, as well as aesthetics and dermatology.
- Cryothermal Therapy: A physical therapy that employs cold to treat a plethora of issues, including recent trauma and sequelae of trauma, bursitis, arthrosynovitis, tendonitis, and rheumatic diseases. Its adjunct therapy, thermotherapy (involving heat) is used to address bruises, sprains, bursitis, muscle strains and tears, syndromes with spinal muscle contractions, rheumatoid arthritis, back pain, and more. It can also be used to prepare for physical exercise during the muscle warm-up phase. Some treatments involve the contrasting use of heat and cold cycles to treat oedema, pain, muscle contractures, ligament inflammation, and more.
- High-Power Laser: This technology consists of high-energy artificial light that penetrates deeply into body tissues. It acts on the cell membrane, generating a photochemical effect that facilitates tissue regeneration. It is used for various pathologies, including muscle (tears, contractures, and fibrosis), tendon (tendinopathy, tenosynovitis, bursitis), and ligament (sprains and distortion) pathologies.
- CellOxy: A medically certified device that applies intermittent hypoxic, hyperoxic/normoxic therapy, also known as IHHT. The machine essentially delivers hypoxic air gas, which causes changes in cellular metabolism that have a positive effect on health. Hypoxic gas is the main trigger for the accelerated proliferation of new, healthy mitochondria (the powerhouses of cells). It helps to eliminate exhausted, dysfunctional mitochondria and boost the production of new, healthy mitochondria.
All these treatments are non-invasive and painless but they are highly effective, allowing patients to enjoy faster, more efficient healing and relief than standard treatments. Sonic Physio also offers manual physiotherapy and treatments such as chiropractic, osteopathy, sports massage, relaxing massage, and urgent therapy, as well as personal training and aesthetic treatments.
The clinic is modern, ample, and stunningly designed. Parking is easy and the lively Puerto Marina is a stone’s throw away, which is convenient for friends or family members wishing to spend some time while a loved one is being treated.
INFO
C/ Velázquez 34, Local 1-2 (Commercial Centre), Benalmádena.
Tel: (+34) 633 841 508
www.sonicphysio.com