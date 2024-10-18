Its founders opened the clinic because “There’s a growing need for innovative solutions to manage chronic pain, arthritis, back pain, and sports injuries without the need for surgeries. Sonic Physio integrates the latest technology, which stands out in the crowded healthcare industry. Non-invasive treatments are becoming more desirable for patients who want effective solutions without the risks of surgery or prolonged medication use. Providing advanced techniques that consider the whole body – rather than just the symptoms – can result in better, long-term outcomes for patients.”

The clinic offers cutting-edge, painless, and effective treatments, increasing its patients’ trust and satisfaction. It is staffed by a team of prestigious specialists in general medicine, traumatology, sports medicine, podiatry, and other disciplines. The sizeable clinic is continuously expanding and will soon include additional specialities like dermatology, urology, speech therapy, and psychology. One of its core values is to offer the most innovative techniques, including shock wave therapy, high-power laser treatment, TECAR therapy, QMD-cryothermal, and deep oscillation therapy. The clinic aims to provide top-notch physiotherapy, sports injury recovery solutions, and comprehensive integrative health approaches to enhance patients’ well-being.