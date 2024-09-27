He is the Executive Chef of the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona, where he is in charge of four restaurants, each of which is a distinct concept. The cuisine served at these venues may vary, yet the ethos is the same: that of serving authentic produce bearing influences from the Mediterranean.

Giannis is a world traveller at heart. After completing his studies at the renowned culinary school, S.T.E. Makedonias in Macedonia, Greece, he completed two years of compulsory military service, putting his culinary talents to use by performing the role of a cook. He then perfected his skills at a host of leading resorts, one of which was located in Halkidiki, Greece, where he was Chef de Partie. Shortly afterwards, he was off to the Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Graubünden and the Gstaad Palace in Switzerland. He then commenced a long stint with Ikos Resorts, working at establishments in Greece and Spain (as Head Chef at French dining haven, Provence Restaurant, which services French cuisine) and in Kos (in the Southern Aegean). He was additionally Head Chef of the pre-opening team of fusion cuisine haven, Seasons Restaurant, and formed part of Ikos Andalusia’s pre-opening team in Marbella (serving as Executive Sous Chef, with five restaurants under his charge). These years irrevocably shaped him. “My travels enabled me to come across so many people and different styles of cooking. Doing so allowed me to refine my style and envision the cuisine I wanted to create,” he says.