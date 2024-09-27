Giannis Toman holds the kind of job that could raise the heart rate of even the most seasoned of chefs but he is completely composed, his mind firmly set on creating simple, flavourful dishes that whet the appetite and immerse diners in the culinary traditions that surround them.
WORDS MARISA CUTILLAS PHOTOGRAPHY KEVIN HORN
He is the Executive Chef of the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona, where he is in charge of four restaurants, each of which is a distinct concept. The cuisine served at these venues may vary, yet the ethos is the same: that of serving authentic produce bearing influences from the Mediterranean.
Giannis is a world traveller at heart. After completing his studies at the renowned culinary school, S.T.E. Makedonias in Macedonia, Greece, he completed two years of compulsory military service, putting his culinary talents to use by performing the role of a cook. He then perfected his skills at a host of leading resorts, one of which was located in Halkidiki, Greece, where he was Chef de Partie. Shortly afterwards, he was off to the Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Graubünden and the Gstaad Palace in Switzerland. He then commenced a long stint with Ikos Resorts, working at establishments in Greece and Spain (as Head Chef at French dining haven, Provence Restaurant, which services French cuisine) and in Kos (in the Southern Aegean). He was additionally Head Chef of the pre-opening team of fusion cuisine haven, Seasons Restaurant, and formed part of Ikos Andalusia’s pre-opening team in Marbella (serving as Executive Sous Chef, with five restaurants under his charge). These years irrevocably shaped him. “My travels enabled me to come across so many people and different styles of cooking. Doing so allowed me to refine my style and envision the cuisine I wanted to create,” he says.
The Chef overcame another challenge: arriving in Spain and starting his life in a new country in 2020: one of the most difficult years for the food industry. “It was a tough commencement because everyone was isolated.” However, in time, he settled in perfectly, delighted by the chance to create dishes made with market-fresh produce. When asked what his favourite cuisine is, he answers, “It would have to be seafood. I am fond of completely fresh food that is consumed immediately after being sourced, instead of being frozen, canned, or preserved.” Indeed, Giannis was raised enjoying market-fresh seafood, which is an important component of Greek culinary tradition.
The Executive Chef has been heading the kitchens at the METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella – Estepona for a little over a year and is delighted with the experience. “I was intrigued by the opportunity and decided to take up the challenge. The METT has numerous gastronomic concepts.” The first space at the METT is called El Bar de Lola – an elegant establishment serving mouthwatering tapas and a wide array of drinks. The second is Isola – a traditional Italian restaurant whose menu is inspired by the Roman Empire and southern Italian cuisine. Here, the gastronomic experience comprises homemade pasta, pizza, and an extensive wine selection sourced from the best wine-producing regions in Italy. Then there is Azure Beach Club by the pool, a true oasis for those into Asian cuisine and fancy cocktails. Finally, AMMOS Greek offers the very best of Greek food and hospitality. It is also the restaurant that aligns most with the Chef’s own style.
AMMOS’ menu meshes the best of Greek charm and hospitality with a respect for tradition. Diners gush over freshly caught fish and seafood, served alongside Greek favourites such as tzatziki, souvlaki, and orzo pasta.
When asked what dishes are favourites among clients, Giannis mentions an array of temptations such as the Greek Mezze (featuring a host of starters, including tyrokafteri, taramosalata, octopus ksidato, and prawns saganaki), salads such as the Greek or Ammos salad, and the famous tyropita (a filo pastry dish with feta cheese and covered in honey). The seafood orzo (with prawns, mussels, and clams) and the keftedakia (beef meatballs with yoghurt sauce), meanwhile, certainly satisfy lovers of authentic Greek cuisine.
Giannis is enamoured by Mediterranean, Italian, and Spanish food. He has curated a fine selection of traditional dishes made with seasonal, fresh produce, imbuing them with his creativity and love of healthy cuisine.